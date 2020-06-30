| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

We need a plan for foreign travel and it has to come from our government, not through medical briefings

Eoghan Corry

There is no prohibition on travel but there is ample confusion, wites Eoghan Corry (stock photo) Expand

Close

There is no prohibition on travel but there is ample confusion, wites Eoghan Corry (stock photo)

There is no prohibition on travel but there is ample confusion, wites Eoghan Corry (stock photo)

There is no prohibition on travel but there is ample confusion, wites Eoghan Corry (stock photo)

IT IS time for someone to step in and implement a coherent, planned strategy for return to travel. 

Lately, heads have been left spinning in Ireland from a merry-go-round of medical advice.

From as far back as the days of the Black Death, pulling up the drawbridge has been a typical reaction to the approach of plague.