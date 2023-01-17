| -4.1°C Dublin

We need a grand vision to take NI out of Groundhog Day, the current system means we are just waiting for the next crisis

Malachi O'Doherty

Current system means we are just waiting for the next crisis

Tony Blair and Bill Clinton Expand

Tony Blair and Bill Clinton

Ask yourself how you will feel if you wake up some day soon to the news that the Executive is to be restored.

The world’s media will clutter up the driveways around the Stormont estate with their television vans and breathlessly enthuse about another historic breakthrough.

