We need a grand vision to take NI out of Groundhog Day, the current system means we are just waiting for the next crisis

Ask yourself how you will feel if you wake up some day soon to the news that the Executive is to be restored.

The world’s media will clutter up the driveways around the Stormont estate with their television vans and breathlessly enthuse about another historic breakthrough.

If we put Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak together on the steps that have been trod by more schoolchildren than politicians, they will not make the loquacious coupling that Blair and Clinton made. That pair shored up their global reputations on credit for getting unionists and republicans to agree to work together.

They must have at least privately wondered in the succeeding years if they really had the right to be so smug about it.

How much faith will you have in the whole drama? How assured will you be that everything is going to be alright now?

Am I perhaps the only one who wonders if we wouldn’t be better off not building a fanfare for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement? While I am hoping that the protocol can be sorted out and that devolution can be restored, I wince at the prospect that we will all be expected to put full faith in it all yet again.

Stormont getting back to business is like an alcoholic swearing off drink again. You’d like to see things work out, but you have to prepare yourself for disappointment. We deserve better than that.

The agreement has not worked well and the long record of successive crises and collapses offers little or no hope that simply appointing a Speaker and running d’Hondt will secure a stable future.

We would be better off now going into negotiations to revise or even replace the Good Friday Agreement than to allow ourselves to be conned by the theatrics round the anniversary into trusting in it yet again.

One of the failings of the agreement is that it established a system of managed co-operation between established rival constitutional preferences. This locks out more creative thinking on how this place might be governed. Even the middle ground of the non-designating Alliance Party works within that context. Its vision is that it can be the non-sectarian alternative whereas it might have aspired to being the anti-sectarian champion that smashes the system and replaces it with something better.

There used to be a man with a loudhailer walking round Belfast with a sign draped over his body reading: Where there is no vision the people perish.

Some visions you have to be wary of but even our passionate ideological parties have settled into a routine drabness that can not inspire.

Sinn Fein has a vision of the future which foresees a border poll that will secure a majority for a united Ireland. It appears to have no better idea for securing that majority than waiting for the Catholic majority of school children to reach voting age and getting them to cast their votes before they have aged a little further and outgrown the exultant chauvinism of the Wolfe Tones.

We’re on the one road singing the Celtic Symphony. I say, Ooh aah, chuck the ‘Ra.

We hear nothing from them about what the new united Ireland will offer. They appear to trust that the progressive decline of Britain will be enough to persuade us, and it might.

But this party has been through a succession of big visions right across the spectrum from Marxism to thriving on the overspill of American capitalism.

Mary Lou MacDonald has said the economic question is a ‘slam dunk’ and that Protestants are queuing up to learn Irish so it’s all practically in the bag already.

Unionism in other parts of the UK is developing ideas about ‘devo max’, a reworking of the internal dynamics of the Union itself so that regions have more autonomy and so that England’s majority can’t swing all constitutional questions the way it swung Brexit.

England has concerns that MPs from devolved regions can change the law there. Those concerns are legitimate. The Union itself has to be reworked and will be reworked, but when do we ever hear ideas from Northern Irish unionists on how this may be done?

Shouldn’t they be talking to Scotland and Wales about how to reframe the Union for the good of all? The fact is that they have no apparent concerns about the Union of four countries, but just about Northern Ireland’s relationship with the centre, London.

People and parties need to start thinking about what kind of future political arrangements they want, beyond the Good Friday Agreement.

We should be aspiring to moving beyond factional sectarian politics, essentially towards old-fashioned democratic majority rule. That should be the ideal we are heading towards, with a consciousness that parties should not have sectarian foundations and that big decisions, like whether or not to unite Ireland, should be taken rationally and not on the basis of factional allegiance.

We need a political culture in which parties are seen to disgrace themselves every time they appeal to a sectarian community. We can’t have that today, but we must have it someday.

You know as well as I do that if the protocol is resolved and everybody just walks back into Stormont, most of us will not be excited and reassured. We will just be waiting for the next crisis.

Malachi O’Doherty’s book, How To Fix Northern Ireland is published in April by Atlantic Books