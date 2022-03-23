We need a better plan for Ukraine refugee crisis than relying on public generosity

In A few weeks’ time, the country’s population will increase by 1pc when an expected 40,000 Ukrainian refugees arrive, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman suggested as many as 68,000 refugees could soon be seeking accommodation in Ireland.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue went even further, saying as many as 200,000 Ukrainians may eventually arrive here.

If Mr McConalogue is correct, this would mean one out of every 25 people living in Ireland would be Ukrainian.

For context, the last national census recorded 122,000 Polish people as the largest group of non-nationals living in Ireland in 2016.

So far, around 10,000 Ukranian people have arrived. The majority (88pc) of those are women and children.

Men aged under 60 have been told they cannot leave Ukraine and must help with the war effort against Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

As an EU member state, Ireland has signed up to providing shelter and financial welfare for all Ukrainian refugees.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said he would not let financial constraints cloud his judgment when providing State funding for the refugee crisis.

Similarly, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said her department would not be found wanting when it came to providing welfare payments for those fleeing the war.

In response to questions about how many refugees Ireland can actually accommodate, Mr O’Gorman said: “I think in terms of overall numbers Ireland is going to do what Ireland needs to do.

Read More

“I think that’s the sense of the Government. It’s the sense of the Irish people as well. We’ve seen Poland is right now accommodating 1.8 million refugees, and they’re finding the space as they go.”

Not what you would call a “clear as day” plan.

But, in fairness, there is no instruction manual for dealing with the fallout from a war caused by an ageing megalomaniac dictator.

There are history lessons that show us why there has so far been no military reaction from the West.

There have also been many other refugee crises but

this is the first time Ireland has decided to open its doors to tens of thousands of refugees.

Only around 3,000 Syrian refugees have been accommodated here since the outbreak of war in their country more than 10 years ago, while just over 500 Afghans have been given refuge since the US exited their country last year, according to media reports in December.

Ireland is bound by an EU agreement to take in 2pc of all refugees fleeing Ukraine, and that is why the numbers could potentially be so high

People currently living in direct provision will continue to live in there while the Government pulls out the stops to house Ukrainian refugees.

There was much talk about a major cabinet memo on the Ukraine refugee crisis but it essentially amounted to the Government checking whether any old buildings can be converted into habitable accommodation and talking to builders about renovating them.

It is worth remembering the Government signed up to take in significant numbers of refugees without knowing how generous the Irish public would be in opening their doors to people forced from their homes. And they have been very generous. If they weren’t, who knows what the Government would do.

You might find more cabinet ministers offering up their homes, but the Government will need more of a strategy than relying on public generosity.