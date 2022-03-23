| 6.4°C Dublin

We need a better plan for Ukraine refugee crisis than relying on public generosity

Philip Ryan

Ireland's population will increase by 1pc when an expected 40,000 Ukrainian refugees arrive, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Photo: Gareth Chaney Expand
Refugees with children wait for a transport after fleeing the war in Ukraine at a railway station in Przemysl, Poland. Photo: AP Photo/Sergei Grits Expand

In A few weeks’ time, the country’s population will increase by 1pc when an expected 40,000 Ukrainian refugees arrive, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman suggested as many as 68,000 refugees could soon be seeking accommodation in Ireland.

