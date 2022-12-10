We must never forget our debt to gardaí who always stand between us and the enemies of our nation

The line of traffic was moving slowly on the N69, just a few kilometres from the port of Foynes, on the Shannon. It was in February of this year and the weather was near enough to pleasant so I opened the car window.

There were several police cars ahead and I was thinking this was an accident scene. I was right outside Kilcornan Cemetery when the garda held up his hand.

I was there for a while and it dawned on me this was the funeral of a hero who stood for the State and stood by the State. The Last Post sounded as the coffin was lowered.

The birds resumed their singing and chirping. The birdsong was the only sound there in the still. The Last Post is usually played when it’s time to move on and Ben O’Sullivan was sent on his way to the next station by his family and his Garda family.

I knew Ben. He was Jerry McCabe’s Garda partner. Jerry was shot dead while on duty in Adare in 1996. Ben was badly wounded.

I read of how Ben was awarded a Scott Medal for bravery in 1994 when he disarmed a man in Limerick at huge risk to his own safety.

Jerry was a neighbour from Ballylongford, further up the Shannon Estuary. Our dads were friends and we often shared a few pints in Willie Sexton’s when Jerry signed off work in Henry Street. He was good humoured, very friendly and very much the family man.

I became even better friends with the McCabes in the years that followed Jerry’s death. They are a credit to Jerry. The futility of violence in the name of our people without our consent was seen for what it was by all of us.

Jerry did not die in vain and Ben didn’t suffer such pain in vain. He went through his share. Sometimes we see the bare statistics and the word wounded comes up but all we think of is of those who were killed. Wounded often lasts a lifetime. Wounded affects both mind and body. Ben often woke in the middle of the night covered in sweat. Wounded.

The Garda Band played in Listowel last week to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the taking over of the old RIC station by our own police force in Church Street. The parade left the garda station and marched down the town. One of the gardaí looked over fleetingly towards his family. They were proud of him. He looked so handsome and professional as he marched in time to the stirring marches.

Behind the main phalanx were the retired gardaí. They too were proud to be there. Old friends met and the bond forged in the line of duty was as strong as ever. One hundred years is a long time to hold the line. I knew most of the old timers, both as man and boy. They all served for a while in Listowel. I met very few bad ones.

The challenges some faced when I was a boy were tough enough. Pay and conditions were poor for a good many years. There was always physical danger.

This country is now involved in a struggle for the hearts and souls of our young people. The drug dealers are the new Black and Tans. They are the enemies of our nation and all that is between them and us, are the gardaí.

The streets were lined with people who came out to show their appreciation of the men and women who marched down Church Street on the route taken by the murdering Tans when they left Listowel 100 years ago.

The celebrations were reassuring. The march was a show of support by the force, and for the force.

There was valour here in the past. The local RIC staged a mutiny against a shoot-on-sight policy orchestrated by the British army in June 1920. It was the first police force to take on the might of an empire anywhere in that mighty but callous empire.

The families of the mutineers were honoured last summer and I had the privilege of hosting them in our pub where the mutiny was planned.

Commissioner Drew Harris spoke of the bravery of the mutineers and he spoke of those members of the force who died on duty. There were 89 in all. I never knew there were so many gardaí who died for Ireland.

The sad news is more will die on duty. Society is more dangerous than ever. Every time a garda goes out to work, there is a risk he or she will not come home. The music brought me back to Kilcornan and The Last Post. Today’s march can be tomorrow’s lament.

Then there are the wounded. Good luck to Garda Mary Gardiner, the dancing cop, who is undergoing treatment for cancer right now. She was badly beaten up by thugs a few years back but Mary came back to work. She doesn’t do giving in.

She is a mom and a community garda who reminds us our police are the ties that bind and mind. The commissioner referred to “a critical partnership” between us and the gardaí.

Mary had all the neighbours distance-dancing during Covid. She’s some sport and the Cork woman is the queen of Kerry. She broke the internet.

Commissioner Harris told the story of Garda John O’Donnell who was enjoying the beach in Ballybunion while off duty when he noticed two girls get into difficulties. He went to their aid and managed to get the two ashore safely. Garda O’Donnell was swept out to sea by a freak wave. That brave man drowned in July 1940.

Sergeant James Woods was shot dead on December 3, 1923, here in Kerry, when he refused to hand over his uniform to armed raiders.

All is not perfect. The current recruitment drive is not as successful as it could be. There needs to be some sort of remuneration by way of a rent allowance for those who live in Dublin and the cities.

We need more gardaí on the ground. You could never have enough gardaí. Maybe it’s too dangerous for a garda to face danger alone. We think of Colm Horkan, killed on duty in Castlerea when he was attacked and shot with his own weapon.

That glance I was telling you about when the garda looked away from looking straight ahead, for a second, to make eye contact with his family told us the love and pride in wearing the uniform is still there. So is courage. So is the allegiance to the State they secured and saved.

The gardaí deserve our thanks and our support for 100 years of service to our country.