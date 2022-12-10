| -1.6°C Dublin

We must never forget our debt to gardaí who always stand between us and the enemies of our nation

Billy Keane

Keane’s

Kingdom

The late Garda Ben O'Sullivan outside the garda station in Adare, Co Limerick. Photo: Brian Gavin/Press 22 Expand

The line of traffic was moving slowly on the N69, just a few kilometres from the port of Foynes, on the Shannon. It was in February of this year and the weather was near enough to pleasant so I opened the car window.

There were several police cars ahead and I was thinking this was an accident scene. I was right outside Kilcornan Cemetery when the garda held up his hand.

