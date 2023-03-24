This is one of the most important Daffodil Days yet. Ireland has made huge advances in cancer care and investment in treatment, but more needs to be done.

The Irish Cancer Society has been highlighting the need for an urgent catch-up on the detection of cancers that may have been missed during the pandemic. Cancer survival rates in Ireland have continued to improve over the past decade, with the figure growing by more than 50pc.

We must continue the fight against cancer in terms of resourcing care and research. I’m also putting forward two proposals to rectify problems for those living with cancer as well as cancer survivors.

My bill aims to put an end to the discrimination faced by cancer survivors when accessing financial services. Every cancer survivor deserves a chance to get on with a normal life after such a traumatic experience.

Cancer diagnosis and treatment are life-altering experiences for anyone. Once a person achieves remission and is cancer-free, they face a challenging road to regain their life and make up for lost time.

For instance, a young person who has overcome cancer might be eager to start a family or buy a home, something a lot of Irish people strive towards. It is made difficult, or even impossible, when some cancer survivors are denied or actively discouraged from applying for financial products such as mortgage protection/assurance.

Studies from the Irish Cancer Society reveal that almost 25pc of people affected by cancer are unable to obtain quotes for financial products such as mortgages or life insurance. It is unacceptable that financial institutions penalise people in this way.

The concept of a right to be forgotten is a common privacy right across Europe. In France in 2016, for example, they introduced a right to be forgotten after 10 years of living cancer-free. This was recently reduced to five years.

The Central Bank (Amendment) Bill I introduced in the Seanad on behalf of the Cross-Party Group on Cancer Care does just that. Many smaller countries like Belgium and Luxembourg have also brought in similar laws.

The cohort of consumers this legislation affects is small – mainly people between 20-40 looking to buy their first home, some of whom may have had cancer in childhood or as a young adult.

The financial system should not work against cancer survivors in this manner, because they have already undergone enough hardship due to their illness. My bill proposes to amend previous legislation so no person is required to disclose their cancer diagnosis five years after the completion of active treatment.

Furthermore, institutions that offer mortgage credit, health insurance, travel insurance, or any personal insurance product would be unable to discriminate against cancer survivors. This is the least amount of decency the financial system can show to people who have experienced the disease.

I have been working with my Government colleagues to pursue this issue and my discussions with them have been positive. Myself and representatives from the Irish Cancer Society made a case to Finance Minister Michael McGrath this week. He and his officials are anxious to do what they can to ensure equality of access to financial products.

It is my hope that our right to be forgotten bill in the Seanad can be resumed and second stage completed, whereupon the Department of Finance could take amendments to improve the legislation at committee stage and ensure its swift passing.

Daffodil Day also gives us an opportunity to highlight another anomaly facing pregnant women with cancer. There is an urgent change needed to allow women to defer their maternity leave when they’re going through cancer treatment. The Maternity Protection Act 2014 says anyone diagnosed with a serious illness during pregnancy must use their maternity leave to cover their treatment time.

It’s an incredibly unfair practice that punishes vulnerable women who are both pregnant and suffering from cancer. I have been regularly raising this issue with the ministers for health and children. It’s a relatively small change but it must be made to allow these women to retain their maternity leave during treatment.

The Irish Cancer Society is campaigning for this and I’m proud to support them. Also, the cross-party group on cancer care is working closely with the OPLA to draft comprehensive legislation to correct this anomaly in the law and ensure women do not have to take sick pay from their maternity leave.

Catherine Ardagh is a Fianna Fáil senator and chair of the Oireachtas cross-party group on cancer