We must do more to stop discrimination against people living with cancer and those who have had it

Catherine Ardagh

Survivors are often denied or discouraged from applying for financial products such as mortgage protection

Research shows that 25pc of people affected by cancer are unable to obtain quotes for financial products such as mortgages or life insurance. Photo: Getty Images Expand

This is one of the most important Daffodil Days yet. Ireland has made huge advances in cancer care and investment in treatment, but more needs to be done.

The Irish Cancer Society has been highlighting the need for an urgent catch-up on the detection of cancers that may have been missed during the pandemic. Cancer survival rates in Ireland have continued to improve over the past decade, with the figure growing by more than 50pc.

