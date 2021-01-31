We must confront painful truth: we are facing into a mental health crisis

In the 15 years of practising as a psychotherapist, I have never known my work so ineffective. Sadly, I'm not alone - therapists from all over the world are reporting a growing sense of unease that all the reliable strategies we would normally use are currently impossible to carry out.

Working as a therapist has always been an incredibly satisfying career, but suddenly - especially since this most recent lockdown - I feel as if my work with clients is like rearranging deckchairs on the Titanic.

Trying to communicate warmth and solidarity over a Zoom call is exhausting and sometimes futile. Not only that, but many of the reliable solutions that usually help those we wish to support maintain their mental health just aren't available right now.

Suzanne Harrington described last week on The Ray D'Arcy Show how she slipped into secret drinking during lockdown after almost 15 years of sobriety. The Alcoholics Anonymous meetings by Zoom just didn't give her the sense of connection that she needed and she suddenly started drinking again.

A recent UK poll of more than 52,000 people has shown that 39pc of addicts have relapsed since the arrival of Covid restrictions.

Sustained positive mental health requires a sense of purpose. It requires meaning, feelings of altruism, and efficacy; but more than anything else, we need to feel connected if we are to maintain our sense of well-being. This is why therapists currently feel hamstrung - we can no longer encourage clients to meet old friends in a bid to remind them of their former selves; nor can we support them as they attempt to make new friends; it is pointless to suggest to people who feel lonely that they might benefit from getting involved in community activities or joining a book club. Although these might seem like simplistic responses to emotional pain, these work and are reliable ways for people to begin to find a sense of meaning and purpose.

But now there is little point in therapists exploring whether an anxious person might benefit from taking up a new hobby to release some of their pent-up energy.

Random ideas such as leaving on the Christmas lights to cheer us up seem to highlight how lonely life has become for so many people these days. Even though we all understand the situation by now - this lockdown is apparently a necessary response to a serious threat to our physical health - sadly the cure is resulting in a serious threat to our mental health, and therapists have very little left to work with at this stage.

We can offer empathy; we can bear witness to clients' emotional pain; we can work on a personal development plan - but we have few practical strategies to offer. Some people are perfectly fine with this as they are busy healing other inner wounds, but others - and their numbers are growing - desperately need to engage in the community and further develop healthy relationships. But in lockdown there is nothing for them to do. Zoom calls among family and friends feel meaningless when there is nothing to say, no news to report.

I work mostly with adolescents and it is notable that they are suffering because they are stuck at home all day.

Adolescence is a well-established stage of psycho-social development for children, starting at the age of about 12, and is very focused on peer groups. Adolescents usually do this through their friendships, the school system and extra-curricular activities. Now they have nothing but their screens and they have grown bored and exhausted.

Despite the monumental efforts of many teachers, school-on-a-screen just does not work.

Home-school might be difficult for primary schoolchildren and their parents - a dark joke on social media predicted that in 20 years the world will be run by illiterate adults who were home-schooled by alcoholic parents - but Zoom-school seems to be even worse. As one teacher friend said: "The teachers are pretending to teach and the students are pretending to learn."

Teachers are performers in many ways. A good teacher revels in being at the top of the classroom, inspiring interest in laconic students, throwing out nuggets of information and moving smoothly into interesting anecdotes that buffer the learning. The class plan contains the necessary learning, the extra bits are where the magic occurs.

For many students, learning is a group experience; sitting at your kitchen table with headphones on listening to a teacher who is valiantly trying but failing to instigate some classroom discussion just doesn't cut it. The kids need to go back to school as soon as feasibly possible.

Third-level students are also struggling, many are dropping out of their courses and there is a wistful sadness among first-year college students who thought they were going to move to the city, leave their school pals behind and begin their exciting new life, only to find that they are stuck in their bedroom, in their pyjamas, trying to new make friends over Snapchat.

Of course, it is not only young people who are experiencing serious emotional distress - older clients are reporting issues with eating disorders, OCD, panic attacks and other dysfunctional behavioural patterns.

Singletons and the elderly feel isolated and forgotten, while families who have children with special needs desperately need respite and support.

The hard truth is that so many different groups are struggling to survive in these dark times that it has become evident that we need to give just as much attention to our mental health needs as we give to our physical health needs.

As a therapist, I'm very sensitive that it is dangerous to declare a mental health crisis - indeed, I explore this exact issue in my most recent book, Fragile - however, in desperate times it is more important to face the truth. Bad news is following bad news; we are now depleted of resources, our energies are low, our positivity has been dismantled.

There is no health without mental health and if the Government and National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) really wish to keep us safe and well, then it is critically important they place mental health front and centre of all Covid-19 strategies.

Never has mental health been so fragile, never have we therapists been so lacking in suggestions and solutions. In the time of greatest need, we have the least resources.

What to do if you're feeling low...

Be gentle with yourself; practise self-compassion and tenderness.

Be careful with your self-talk; now it's more important than ever to quieten a harsh inner voice or negative self-talk.

Make regular phone calls. It is vital to maintain a sense of connection during these lonely days. It doesn't matter if you've little to say, even discussing TV programmes will do.

Lower your standards. Sometimes you might need to let the dishes pile up and get a takeaway for dinner. This is hard, and we sometimes need to accommodate our overwhelming feelings.

Find a mantra that will help you through the coming months. Perhaps 'this too shall pass' or 'better days are coming'.