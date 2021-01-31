| 3.6°C Dublin

We must confront painful truth: we are facing into a mental health crisis

Stella O'Malley

Lockdown has left therapists like Stella O'Malley with fewer strategies to offer a growing number of clients who are desperate for help

In the 15 years of practising as a psychotherapist, I have never known my work so ineffective. Sadly, I'm not alone - therapists from all over the world are reporting a growing sense of unease that all the reliable strategies we would normally use are currently impossible to carry out.

Working as a therapist has always been an incredibly satisfying career, but suddenly - especially since this most recent lockdown - I feel as if my work with clients is like rearranging deckchairs on the Titanic.

Trying to communicate warmth and solidarity over a Zoom call is exhausting and sometimes futile. Not only that, but many of the reliable solutions that usually help those we wish to support maintain their mental health just aren't available right now.

