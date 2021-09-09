| 16.1°C Dublin

We must all be aware of risks of online platforms

Adrian Weckler

There is one main concern we should all have with the revelation that a third of Irish kids aged between eight and 12 are posting videos of themselves on TikTok and YouTube. It’s the threat of predators.

No, this is not fretful pearl-rattling; it’s a real danger acknowledged both by YouTube and TikTok in some of the recently introduced restrictions that they themselves have applied to videos uploaded by kids.

YouTube had to shut down comments on videos made by teens after it found that predators were leaving comments on videos uploaded by young girls. It has now gone as far as to make teens’ videos private by default.

