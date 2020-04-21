We might need parish pump politicians more than ever

It's easy to condescendingly look down your nose at parish pump politics from the safety of your suburban home surrounded by public transport and amenities.

But the country might need parish pump politicians more than ever. There is also the fact that almost every single politician is a parish pump politician.

Our entire political system is based on the principle of look after your own backyard before you go knocking on your neighbour's door. Keep them happy in the constituency and hopefully they'll keep you in the Dáil.

It doesn't always work out like that but, by and large, if you want to do well in Irish politics that's a pretty reliable formula to follow.

Independents get a lot of flak for being overtly concerned for their constituents when they should be having high-minded Dáil debates on national issues.

But their constituents put them there in the first place and, unlike politicians who are in parties, they can't hide behind a party diktat.

They can't blame stances they take on party headquarters in Dublin. It's all on them.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are entertaining Independent TDs this week as part of their efforts to form the next government.

The various groupings are not seen as the main prize by either party but similarly they are not being dismissed.

Most of those attending the meetings with Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary are seasoned political operators who know their way around Leinster House.

And there is certainly an element of "better the devil you know" in forming a government.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael negotiators accept Independents will come to the table with long shopping lists which might not seem palatable to the chin-stroking know-it-alls on Twitter.

But a road here or a hospital ward there will keep them happy while they vote in favour of tough budget measures or motions of no confidence.

Independents might well be the fourth leg of the stool once the final programme for government is drafted.

They might be needed more than ever in this scenario, especially if they are complementing parties filled with mostly urban TDs such as the Green Party or Social Democrats.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will be thankful for a bit of regional balance then.

The grim economic outlook unveiled by Paschal Donohoe yesterday will have scared off the weak-willed TDs reluctant to risk their careers by taking tough decisions.

The Independents who make it to the end of this battle royal will need something to wave in front of their voters to make the jump.