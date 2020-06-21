We may be on the cusp of universal basic income - but it won't solve taxing issues

A universal basic income (UBI) has long been mooted as a solution to robots taking all the jobs. Now its supporters have seized on the Government's pandemic payment scheme as evidence that we're finally ready to embrace the notion of free money for everyone - a fixed income provided by the State to all of us. No strings attached.

Our maybe government is seriously flirting with the idea. The programme for government agreed between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens says: "[We will] request the Low Pay Commission to examine universal basic income, informed by a review of previous international pilots, and resulting in a universal basic income pilot in the lifetime of the government."

Lots of people are saying that UBI's day has come ever since Leo Varadkar announced that the original emergency Covid payment of €203 was being raised to €350 on March 24. It was interesting, at least, to see how much politicians think it costs to be alive and not working in this little country of ours.

The swift raising of the emergency payment showed a realisation that most people would simply find it very hard to live on the regular dole payment that we all know wouldn't cover anything close to the median rent or mortgage in a country that was shutting down and laying off hundreds of thousands of workers. But those extraordinary circumstances were always going to be temporary, and when the crisis ends, so does the payment. That's a far cry from the UBI, which is not only permanent, but also is designed to remove any obligation to look for a job.

Still UBI remains one of the burgeoning policy ideas on the modern left. It's popular among tech futurists and billionaires like Elon Musk and Richard Branson. Supporters say that UBI will help ensure a more equal future, and it might sound like a dream come true for us millennials who have nothing saved for retirement (what retirement?), will never own a house and are trapped in a gig economy with no security.

Upsides to a UBI include the creation of a universal income floor to replace our social protection system with its numerous means tested programmes. However, one of the biggest downsides is also that UBI isn't means tested so that a billionaire in Ballsbridge gets the same amount as a single mom of five.

It is also extraordinarily expensive to start paying a living wage to all of Ireland and would require a massive rise in taxes to fund it. That brings us to one of the other major downsides - very high taxes. And no government should forget that if you jack up taxes the people will only try to avoid or evade them. The Laffer curve is true. If the tax rate is zero, no tax is collected. But if the tax rate is 100pc, no tax is collected either.

Results have varied from mixed to very bad in the few UBI pilot studies that have been done. A recent trial in Finland saw the government guarantee a basic income to a randomly selected group of people who were unemployed. Twelve thousand Finns were paid €560 a month. They didn't have to prove they were looking for work, and if they did find a job they still got the UBI money too.

Sadly, the trial found that while it created happier Finns, the income didn't boost employment levels. So, we learned that if the government covers essential living costs, leaving us free to decide if we want to work in order to have a better lifestyle, we don't work. Far too many of us would opt to be funemployed if we weren't going to imminently starve.

With a terrible snowballing recession from business failures and sickness waiting on the other side of lockdown, nobody can be blamed for searching frantically for solutions. But the fact is that if we were to take on UBI, we would have to offset its massive costs by basically abolishing all other welfare benefits and tax allowances. Then we'd all have the same amount of money in our pocket as we do now.

We have serious problems with income inequality and poverty here. Even back in the halcyon days of 2018, 37pc of all households in Ireland said they would be unable to meet an unexpected financial expense, defined as an emergency bill of up to €1,000, like replacing a fridge or repairing a broken down car. The CSO Survey on Income and Living Conditions for 2018 found that 111,000 people living in poverty have jobs - the "working poor".

And don't forget about the Irish women doing 38 million hours of unpaid care work every week.

We need more and better quality public services that are free for those who need them. Healthcare, childcare and education are obvious examples, but transport, housing and social care are important too. When the bills for the past few months are finally paid there'll be precious little left in the Leinster House piggy bank to fund these basic services, so let's not fritter it away on unicorns.

A weekly handout doesn't promote economic equality. And Ireland shouldn't settle for hush money when we really need well funded public services.