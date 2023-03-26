We Irish can’t escape the scandals of our past – it’s in all our DNA

Of course it’s always the same. We think spring has come, but we find winter has one last unexpected blast left in it.

Sometimes it feels like we can’t escape the past. We can try and bring in all the progressive laws, and do all the inquiries, and fight all the battles. But it feels like the past is unfinished business.

It was there in Des Cahill’s unease as he spoke about the Kerry Babies on Claire Byrne on Friday.

As a young reporter, he knew it was all wrong, but he felt like a messenger for the narrative. He spoke disbelievingly about superfecundity, the crazy stuff everyone was expected to go along with.

And it happened, he said ruefully, in his adult life.

On the same programme, journalist Ann Lucey said she had tried to explain that Ireland to her daughter, but couldn’t really.

And that’s it in a nutshell. It’s within people’s living memory, in their adult life, but also inexplicable, and unrecognisable. Like Vietnam, you had to be there.

And maybe we can’t fully leave that Ireland behind until we let those ghosts rest peacefully — until Baby John gets justice.

Read More

But equally, maybe there is no justice. Because maybe everyone involved, even those involved peripherally, reporting on it, or investigating it, were prisoners and victims of that Ireland too.

Then, the same day, more disturbed ghosts.

Annie McCarrick doesn’t rest in peace with justice done either.

Not a product of our dysfunctional society, but another ghost of the past, another signifier of something not right in us. She was only a few years older than me, I was finishing college life when she was murdered, she lived on the road where I live now. This was not another Ireland.

Annie McCarrick was not Irish, but her name is part of a list that hangs there in all our psyches. Missing women. Fiona Pender, Jo Jo Dullard, Deirdre Jacob, Fiona Sinnott… and on and on.

And somehow that list speaks too to something dark in our collective past, some kind of manifestation of the hatred some men had for women, a hatred that echoed too much through official Ireland too.

And that was just Friday.

The day before, a young girl who had everything going for her stood on the steps of a courtroom wondering why one of her attackers gets to get on with his life in four-and-a-half years’ time at most, while she remains maimed forever.

A saddle of an electric scooter took her eye out. A very 21st century weapon — but a crime that had nothing new about it. One that echoes down the years.

There’s no answer, is there? Again and again, the darkness of the past will continue to come back and give us a wallop, until we exorcise it all and make it right, which we can never do.

All we can hope to do, you’d think, is to keep shining the light on it. To keep trying to reckon with it, and do what justice we can.

They say the answers could be in the DNA. The trouble is, we worry it is in all of our DNA.