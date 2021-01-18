| 4.3°C Dublin

We have no right to indulge in the belief that State institutions are no longer a problem

Ellen Coyne

The memorial at the site of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home. Secular Ireland is just as capable of institutionalisation as the dark Catholic Ireland of the past. Photo: Ray Ryan Expand

The memorial at the site of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home. Secular Ireland is just as capable of institutionalisation as the dark Catholic Ireland of the past. Photo: Ray Ryan

We must learn the lesson that institutionalisation creates power structures and abuses of power and must never again be an option for our country,” the Taoiseach said last week.

It was an unusual line in Micheál Martin’s State apology that blithely suggested institutionalisation is one of those unsavoury things that we enjoy believing we have left behind us.

But institutionalisation is not an “option” for Ireland, it is currently still a seemingly permanent part of how we treat certain parts of society, as any tireless Irish disability activist could tell you.

