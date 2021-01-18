We have no right to indulge in the belief that State institutions are no longer a problem

We must learn the lesson that institutionalisation creates power structures and abuses of power and must never again be an option for our country,” the Taoiseach said last week.

It was an unusual line in Micheál Martin’s State apology that blithely suggested institutionalisation is one of those unsavoury things that we enjoy believing we have left behind us.

But institutionalisation is not an “option” for Ireland, it is currently still a seemingly permanent part of how we treat certain parts of society, as any tireless Irish disability activist could tell you.

The same kinds of institutionalisation that mothers and babies suffered is hiding in plain sight in the present day. This is particularly true in the context of Covid-19, the deadly virus that became a consciousness raiser for existing social injustices.

As was reported in this newspaper, our consistent abject failure to provide disabled adults with appropriate, independent accommodation resulted in some of them being placed in nursing homes right at the point when the virus was ripping through them earlier this year.

This was because extra staff shortages and increased pressure led to our already in-demand home help service no longer being able to provide care for all of those who need it.

But even outside of the extraordinary circumstances of a pandemic, disabled people in their 40s or 50s can find themselves placed in nursing homes in Ireland due to a dearth of appropriate accommodation elsewhere.

Covid-19 thrived in the same kinds of institutional settings that the Taoiseach was excoriating in his apology.

Segregated, isolated and institutional direct provision centres – which have plenty of dark parallels with religious institutions – quickly played host to increasing numbers of outbreaks.

We were uncomfortable when the mother and baby homes report criticised Irish society for shaming or abandoning women. We will have an opportunity to put our morals to the test when we choose how to respond to Government plans to provide independent, own-door accommodation to these asylum seekers. Will we seize the chance to end modern Irish institutionalisation?

Institutionalisation stems from an abdication of responsibility towards certain cohorts of people. This abdication sometimes runs through the lifelines of those who were placed in the same kinds of religious institutions that the Taoiseach was criticising.

One of the many failings of Ireland’s attempts to provide redress to Magdalene laundry survivors was that as recently as 2017, a number of elderly and disabled women who had endured time in the laundries were still left waiting for up to €100,000 in compensation owed by the State.

This was because the Government had decided the women didn’t have the capacity to understand or sign a claim, and it had failed to enact assisted-decision making legislation that would let independent decision-makers help the women.

It did not escape notice that many of these women were living in nursing homes run by the same religious orders that had run the laundries.

In the wake of last week’s report, coming out and damning institutionalisation certainly sounds like the right and appropriate thing to say. But to say “never again” about a system that currently clearly still exists does nothing except give us all the indulgent opportunity to pretend we don’t know what’s going on.

If we have learned anything from the mother and baby homes, it is how we fail socially and morally when we turn a blind eye. Secular Ireland is just as capable of institutionalisation as the dark Catholic Ireland we’ve been speaking about all last week. If we want to mark ourselves out as a different or changed society, we must end those systems now.