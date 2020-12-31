| -1.7°C Dublin

We have had a glimpse of who we can be as individuals and a society – we can not afford to let this evaporate

David Power, a member of Monaleen GAA club in Limerick, delivers shopping to (left to right) Sister Alice Culhane, Sister Breda Conway and Sister Denise Maher of The Sisters of the Little Company of Mary in Milford, Limerick in June. This year, communities did not fall apart, they banded together. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Paul D'Alton

We need to talk about love. Not romantic love, or the love of a family, or between friends. We need to talk about love as an act of citizenship. It is this public, civic love that stubbornly defied fear and self-interest. This love, as an act of citizenship, is what shaped us as a society so that we could better bear the brutality of Covid-19.

We are not the same people we were at the outset of 2020. Our lives have been upended and our world radically changed. The unthinkable happened; a deadly, highly transmissible disease is on the rampage. It has taken the lives of over 3,500  people on the island of Ireland and over 1.4 million people globally.

We have endured nine months of deprivation, isolation, loneliness and uncertainty.

