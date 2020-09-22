Ah, the stages of the pandemic. We had Tiger King, we had banana bread, we had staycations, and now we have “sure, TikTokers will flatten the curve”.

As coronavirus cases rise, there has been a crackdown on socialising, with the number of household visitors allowed drastically reduced and, in Dublin, the closure of pubs and restaurants that don’t offer outdoor seating.

The so-called ‘wet’ pubs (surely there has to be a less stomach-churning name) in the capital also remain closed.

While there is the major issue of hundreds of people, middle-aged and beyond, marching through the city centre claiming that being told to wear a mask while in Lidl is against their rights as a citizen, a close eye is being kept on the pesky youths.

Concerned about the admittedly frustrating videos of house parties emptying out like clown cars, Taoiseach Micheál Martin wants young people abiding by the rules to tell their mates to cop on and stay inside, and is now looking at outsourcing the tough love to influencers.

Speaking to Pat Kenny, he said: “The mechanisms and the platforms, maybe using more influencers to communicate at the level young people are at in terms of the various platforms that they access... I think is key.”

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond suggested that influencers could get €20,000 for telling youths to wear a mask via a TikTok set to Blinding Lights, with Higher and Further Education Minister Simon Harris saying the budget will be there to pay them what is necessary.

The mere mention of the word “influencers” is a magnet for mockery and proclamations of “what is the world coming to?” It was the same with reality stars, and one of them is now President of the United States, so I’m not going to argue the legitimacy of social media in this day and age.

But in fairness to An Taoiseach, the idea that influencers could be used to pass on a message is not that ridiculous.

Many of the naysayers forget that your average 18-year-old isn’t religiously listening to Morning Ireland or reading the broadsheets front to back. That’s not to say they’re disengaged; they’re more engaged than most, but they’re getting their news from social media and from TikTok, an app that is shaping political discussion as much as it is viral dance routines. Teenagers do make-up tutorials while explaining why private prisons should be abolished; viral challenges are hijacked by people debunking conspiracy theories and hoaxes. So getting somebody with social media clout to deliver a message about public health to the masses is just as feasible as getting them to promote whitening toothpaste.

TikTok in particular would target the exact demographic the Taoiseach is failing to. While 27pc of users are aged between 13 and 17, 42pc are in the 18-24 category, the people that, according to some figures, are apparently oblivious to the notion that there’s a pandemic on and they’re a lethal enemy to their granny.

Ireland wouldn’t be the first to try this tactic out. The UK’s Cabinet Office paid Love Island stars to promote the government’s Test and Trace program - but there have been plenty of people complaining that if influencers, whether they’re on TikTok, Instagram or YouTube, are to help out the Government, they shouldn’t be paid - that they should do it out of the kindness of their own hearts.

I get it, we all need to be pitching in, but this is their job, whether you think it’s a job or not, and if you wouldn’t do the government’s leg work for free, neither should they. This is an advertisement, and like a TV station or a magazine, they deserve to be paid for their platform.

There’s also been concern over whether influencers are responsible enough to convey the message, and absolutely, the chosen messengers should be vetted, like any brand chosen to promote a message would be.

The Government really doesn’t need to cough up €20k to an Instagram star to tell her followers “stay at home, lads!”, only to see her off in Ibiza hanging out with her mates and getting a picture with Wayne Lineker a week later. But if everyone is vetted, and an influencer uses their platform and, well, influence to urge their vast trusting audience to be a bit safer, how can that hurt?

My concern is that the buck will be passed to the influencers, and to the young people who “just wouldn’t listen”. We got their favourite MUA (that’s make-up artist, for the uninitiated) to tell them to social distance - it’s not our fault they didn’t pay attention!

There's no denying that there needs to be a reduction in house parties. But under-18s are also back in school, in classrooms with other children, with other families and other vulnerable grandparents and on public transport getting there and back.

Gen Z and Millennials make up much of the retail and service workforce that have been forced to mix with the public for months, with less stability and sick leave, and they are the ones in over-stuffed flat-shares that make social distancing an impossibility, sharing kitchens and bathrooms with people they often barely know because the renting system is broken.

Most young people are being responsible - it's their circumstances that are making things difficult.

Every little helps, and getting the GOAT House to tell teens to wash their hands over a Jason Derulo song is all well and good. But don’t expect a TikToker with a million followers to make the problem go away.