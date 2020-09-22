| 14.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

We had Tiger King, banana bread and staycations - now we're at stage 'sure TikTokers will flatten the curve'

Emma Kelly

The Government should realise that most young people are being responsible - it's their circumstances that are making things difficult

Members of the Goat House include some of the country&rsquo;s biggest social media influencers Expand

Close

Members of the Goat House include some of the country&rsquo;s biggest social media influencers

Members of the Goat House include some of the country’s biggest social media influencers

Members of the Goat House include some of the country’s biggest social media influencers

Ah, the stages of the pandemic. We had Tiger King, we had banana bread, we had staycations, and now we have “sure, TikTokers will flatten the curve”.

As coronavirus cases rise, there has been a crackdown on socialising, with the number of household visitors allowed drastically reduced and, in Dublin, the closure of pubs and restaurants that don’t offer outdoor seating.

The so-called ‘wet’ pubs (surely there has to be a less stomach-churning name) in the capital also remain closed.