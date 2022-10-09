We deserve answers about how we ended up in this energy supply mess

The serious threat of electricity blackouts, not just this winter but possibly for a decade ahead, is a massive self-inflicted economic wound. Eirgrid, which manages the transmission network for electricity, published its latest Generation Capacity Statement on Thursday. It contains the starkest warnings yet about the gap between Ireland’s electricity demand and possible supply in the years ahead.

Don’t panic is the message from Government as Energy Minister Eamon Ryan said, should a problem occur it would be a bit like “storm blackouts”, which are regular enough. They don’t last long.

There is a world of difference between failing to provide for adequate electricity supply over a decade, and parts of the country being hit by a storm.

Let’s face it, Eirgrid’s Generation Capacity Statement isn’t exactly a blockbuster read. Its annual warnings about potential power shortfalls have been there, but up until this year, they haven’t exactly been front and centre.

Back in 2016 it warned of higher demand forecasts in the years ahead but categorically stated “the only new generation we confidently expect to connect over the next decade is renewable, primarily wind and also biomass/waste”.

Clearly the company felt the shift to renewables would be enough. Not so two years later in 2018 when it said “while there is significant surplus of plant currently, the surplus is expected to be eroded by the growth in demand and some notified plant closures eg, due to emissions restrictions.”

In the event that the North/South interconnector was not up and running by 2024, additional capacity would be required, it said. “Should any other plant close (eg, due to a failure to obtain capacity payments), then this would give rise to earlier deficits”, it added back in 2018.

If ever there was a moment of alarm in this slowly unfolding car crash, it came in 2019 when the report set out its usual forecasts for electricity demand and supply into the future through eight different scenarios of high, medium or low power demand.

The report concluded on page 15 that “by 2026 a deficit in capacity is forecast in all scenarios except the low demand forecast”. This was also the case in the event that the North/South Interconnector got up and running.

Eirgrid chief executive Mark Foley had an air of frustration when speaking on RTÉ Radio

So from 2019 we were in trouble unless something changed. A new generation capacity auction was held in 2019. Incredibly, of the 2,007MWs offered, just 709MWs were successfully bid. For the greater Dublin area, of 1,303MWs offered, just 526MWs were successfully bid.

This week Eirgrid said that 630MWs of promised power from new plants has failed to materialise. The projects have been abandoned. Another 590MWs of existing power generation has shut down due to technical issues. That is a combined 1,220MWs that should be available, gone from the system.

To put it in perspective, that is about 30pc of the entire wind power capacity in the Republic of Ireland gone and nobody seems to understand how this has happened.

Eirgrid chief executive Mark Foley had an air of frustration when speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland on Thursday. He referred to the need to change the way the power auction system works. He referred to a need for incentives in a slightly cryptic way.

He seems to be inferring that the 2019 auction process didn’t provide sufficient incentives for the power generators to deliver. The current plan is for temporary generators and that is in train, but Mr Foley also suggested that more needs to be done to ensure these new temporary capacity auctions work better.

He said the regulator (CRU) and the Government are listening “now”, but more needs to improve.

Who is to blame for this situation? Could it be that the regulator’s auctions should have been better structured to incentivise more generators to actually go ahead, build and fulfil their commitments?

Could it be that Eirgrid saw the potential deficit a few years ago, but believed the State would deliver on its renewables targets so didn’t articulate the concerns strongly enough since 2018?

Could it be that the governments, from 2018 onwards, would only listen to the renewables story and failed to take on board the underlying systemic problems emerging in power generation in Ireland?

Perhaps it is all just an extraordinary confluence of events.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has provided excellent cover and confusion around this whole debacle. The public is primed for electricity price rises on the back of the conflict.

The public is now also conditioned for the possibility of power cuts or rationing of electricity which has nothing to do with the Ukraine war or Vladimir Putin, unless Europe and the UK actually run short of gas.

Even the threat of blackouts is economically damaging. Businesses and households deserve some clear answers.

'The market may be heading for an in between scenario that isn't good news for anyone.' Photo: Bloomberg

'The market may be heading for an in between scenario that isn't good news for anyone.' Photo: Bloomberg

Economic slowdown won’t solve the housing crisis

What is the worst thing that could happen to house prices right now?

If you own a house, it would be that prices fall sharply. If you want to buy one, it would be that prices don’t fall but keep rising

Sadly, the market may be heading for an in between scenario that isn’t good news for anyone. Rising interest rates are likely to provide a downward pull on house prices as mortgage applicants are stress tested on what they can afford.

Downward prices might make houses more affordable. But rising building costs are likely to reduce the number of homes that get built, which in turn would support or underpin prices for those who can still afford to get a mortgage and buy a house.

At a time when the Government is under huge pressure to facilitate the construction of tens of thousands more new homes, this is not a good outcome. It implies that the housing market will not collapse but drift in a line in which fewer homes get built.

A planning expert told the Construction Industry Federation conference during the week that of the 64,000 grants of planning permission in Dublin between 2017 and 2021, just 26,000 were activated. This means that builders began work on just four out of every 10 new homes for which councils granted permission in Dublin. John Downey said building costs were to blame. Higher costs could impinge further on that figure. Rising building costs and flattening or even falling house prices is not a recipe for solving the housing crisis.

The incredible growth in house prices of recent years is extremely problematic for those trying to buy a home. Having that ease should be a welcome development but it may have its own side-effects on the number of houses that get built.

As long as there are enough people either with the money or capable of meeting higher interest rate stress tests by the banks, there will be a support for house prices. There is still a lot of demand. If it falters, it looks like the supply will get cut off too.

Don’t expect an economic slowdown to help solve the housing crisis.