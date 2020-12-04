We could be having a holly jolly Christmas if we had only closed the borders

Something lovely happened this week and I clung to it greedily . It was when Simon Coveney gave clearance in the Dáil for Santa to enter Irish air space and homes.

Then something else happened. I clicked on a montage of pictures depicting thousands of mask-less happy people, congregating in crowded coronavirus free settings. Scenes included 28,000 New Zealand rugby spectators in a stadium and revellers in Australia and Taiwan hugging strangers. All taken recently in a parallel universe where, despite the pandemic, some people are living normal lives and my child asked: “Why can’t we have that?”

That’s the question we should all be asking. In June, having reduced daily case numbers to single digits, we were within touching distance of eliminating the virus from our shores. Had we secured our borders and enforced quarantine, as the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) advised – like New Zealand, Taiwan, Australia, Japan, China, Hong Kong and South Korea – we too could be having a normal Christmas.

With community transmission crushed, small businesses (SMEs), including pubs, restaurants, theatres, live music events could all have opened at 100pc capacity in June. We could all be visiting our loved ones in nursing homes, pregnant women could have their partners present at scans, mental health services could be operating normally (2,000 children and adolescents are on waiting lists) and cancer screening appointments wouldn’t be missed for fear of catching Covid.

Instead, we opened up too quickly, the virus was reseeded (a new Covid-19 variant in the country is attributed to international travel), and the Government failed to invest in our public health infrastructure in readiness for the predicted second wave.

It’s a damning indictment that, in the midst of a public health crisis, there are more spin doctors in Leinster House (64) than there are public health doctors in the country (60). With the former briefing against the latter in the media, our jaded public health heroes have been forced into taking strike action.

Thanks to Leo Varadkar’s Trumpian style trashing of Nphet, the country went into a second lockdown too late, allowing infections to spread exponentially, resulting in a longer lockdown. And, even though cases are still too high to safely reopen restaurants and gastropubs, we’re opening them anyway.

For the avoidance of doubt, our government is not only going against Nphet’s advice but that of the EY auditors they employed to undermine Nphet. A University of Warwick study found that the “Eat out to help out” policy accelerated the UK’s resurgence and was lambasted as “a policy failure based on short-termism”.

So, in whose interest is the Government acting? Not the SMEs stuck in a purgatorial cycle of lockdowns, not our beleaguered health professionals. Not the workers coerced by unscrupulous employers to return to the office, not essential low-paid workers exposed to greater risk, not the 82pc of people who, according to last week’s CSO poll, said Level 5 restrictions are “appropriate or should be stronger”.

That just leaves the lobbyists, who have been allowed to frame the Government’s narrative. Such as, pitting lives vs livelihoods, which is a false dichotomy. It’s a manipulation tactic invoked by lobbyists and politicians to achieve their vested interests. The pandemic is both a public health and economic crisis, so public health strategies that reduce the spread of coronavirus also safeguard livelihoods.

The economy cannot function if a substantial proportion of infected workers are off sick, sometimes indefinitely with long-Covid (self-isolating nurses are being asked to return to work due to staffing shortages).

The secretary general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said: “The first thing we’ve got to do is beat the enemy: the virus. It’s a false dilemma to say you have to choose between lives and livelihoods because the sooner you deal with the question of lives the better you will do on livelihoods.”

Our World in Data have compared the Covid-19 death rate with the latest GDP data, which indicates that countries that have managed to protect their population’s health in the pandemic have also protected their economy.

SMEs have been poorly served by ISME. In March, their Australian counterpart lobbied their government to follow scientific advice and pursue a zero-Covid approach in order to safeguard lives and livelihoods. It worked. Being Covid free, everything is open domestically – at full capacity – and small business are thriving.

In contrast, ISME is attacking Nphet, oblivious to the fact that its members’ businesses are being sacrificed at the altar of the aviation lobby in particular. It’s like turkeys voting for Christmas. The “personal responsibility” chestnut is also straight out of the lobbyist’s handbook. Chapter 1: “Blame shifting”.

It ignores the absence of power and choice of our vulnerable and abdicates the State’s duty to protect its citizens. For example, our government’s lack of mandatory quarantine meant that one person returning from holiday abroad was free to circulate, infecting 56 other people.

No amount of personal responsibility can mitigate the ineptitude and indolence of a dysfunctional government. The vaccine can prevent people getting sick but we don’t yet know if it can prevent infection. Without a mitigation strategy, we’re facing more months of restrictions.

The Government has hastened an inevitable third wave in which far more than Christmas will be lost.