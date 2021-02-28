| 5.3°C Dublin

We can't start dancing on thin ice now

Gene Kerrigan

We must temper our anger and ignore the 'Cool Kids' who think they have Covid sussed

Cartoon by Tom Halliday Expand

Cartoon by Tom Halliday

Things are on edge, right now. And there's trouble ahead: two separate but related kinds of trouble.

On the positive side, the infection figures tell us we've done amazingly well over the past few weeks, bringing down Covid levels.

The infections had got to absurd heights - thousands of cases a day - because the Government decided we deserved a little more social mixing at Christmas and it wouldn't do any harm to "open up the hospitality industry". As a result, the virus had a free fire zone, people died from Covid at an unprecedented rate, and some families will forever associate Christmas with the death of a loved one.

