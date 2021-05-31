Another summer weekend down, and another weekend of people blaming the youth of today for the virus spread – sure haven’t we heard it all before?

Once the temperatures pass 15C, people like to go outdoors – this is nothing new, and it’s not surprising. Yet people still seem surprised by footage of crowds over the weekend in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

Videos have circulated on social media of people sitting on the streets and congregating on corners. The Chief Medical Officer himself tweeted his disappointment at such scenes. “Absolutely shocked,” were Dr Tony’s Holohan’s words. “Like a major open-air party”.

While the state of said streets the next morning – rubbish and plastic cups all over the place – is, of course, deplorable, is it not about time we cut people some slack?

In less than two weeks' time, pubs and restaurants will reopen for outdoor dining for the first time in months. But could we not have opened them earlier to get people off the streets?

I played no part in the weekend’s antics, but I have spent a Saturday drinking a well-deserved pint in town and I’m not embarrassed to say it.

I’ve seen the gardaí move people on come 9pm sharp, the bars closing their shutters for the night. And I’ve seen young people rush to the off-licence to stock up on drink to bring home, no doubt with more than a few people in tow.

One bad apple can spoil the bunch, but we’re so close to the finish line that maybe we should be looking at other solutions. One solution could have been opening the bars a week earlier than planned instead of complaining about it.

We’ve a bank holiday coming up and we all know what that means. A long weekend of drinking will be on the cards for many, and if the weather is anything like the weekend gone, we’ll see a repeat of people out on the streets.

We might complain about the 105 minutes and having to book a time slot, but by God – it's safe to say most people would be more than happy to put up with it. We’ve gone this long without the pubs, we’ll do anything to safely get back. I don’t think I could do another hour waiting at the Stephen’s Green portaloos anyways.

The controlled setting for outdoor – and indoor – boozing and drinking would mean a much more organised, much safer bank holiday weekend. Most pubs and restaurants have been prepping months for this reopening – one week earlier surely wouldn’t have done any harm.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland has even been calling for the return of indoor dining from June 2, since only 20pc of the hospitality sector has the capacity for outdoor dining.

Let’s get one thing straight – this ‘outdoor summer’ the Government has planned is not made for those under the age of 25. If you’re not living at home, you’re renting, and you’re considered lucky if you have a shoebox garden. Don’t get me started on garden furniture – what millennial has €500 for a picnic bench?

We’ve all been trying our best to play our part in this pandemic to curb the numbers. Nobody wants to see us return to a full lockdown. When you give people a taste of freedom, of course they’re going to jump on it.

But we can’t keep blaming young people for wanting to meet friends outdoors. If we spent more time looking at viable solutions to this mess, maybe we’d actually get somewhere.

In the meantime, I’ll be content with drinking my takeaway margarita on a corner somewhere – until someone has a better idea.