We can’t keep blaming young people for wanting to meet friends outdoors in the sunshine

Rachel Farrell

Gardaí move people on from Castle Street, Dublin, on Sunday. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Close

Another summer weekend down, and another weekend of people blaming the youth of today for the virus spread – sure haven’t we heard it all before?

Once the temperatures pass 15C, people like to go outdoors – this is nothing new, and it’s not surprising. Yet people still seem surprised by footage of crowds over the weekend in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

Videos have circulated on social media of people sitting on the streets and congregating on corners. The Chief Medical Officer himself tweeted his disappointment at such scenes. “Absolutely shocked,” were Dr Tony’s Holohan’s words. “Like a major open-air party”.

