We can’t allow Ukraine to become just another news story

It’s 125 days today. But let’s be honest, some of us have stopped counting. The invasion of Ukraine is in danger of becoming more background noise in our already complicated and busy lives.

Instead of shocking us like it used to, we’ve begun to cut a deal with it. That is, we will occasionally tune in and express shock, but only on the firm understanding the war won’t discommode us any more than it already has. Harsh? Probably a bit. But human nature is like that. What it can’t change, it normalises. There are only so many days and ways that ordinary people can pitch themselves outside of their comfort zone and be outraged.

We’ve reaching that point now. A barbaric invasion we hoped would be quickly repulsed has now settled into a conflict that we realise will drag cruelly on, through peaks and troughs, possibly for years to come.

Just trace how news coverage and reaction has changed over those four months across both traditional media and its less coherent but increasingly noisy digital neighbour. You’ll remember in late February and through March how our newspapers spread themselves open for countless pages of news and analysis. Both gripping and unsettling at the same time.

Dailies shuffled the decks and abandoned budgets to inform and educate. People hung on every word and most – a few dishonourable and cretinous exceptions aside – committed themselves to offering both solidarity and practical assistance. Many continue to do so.

Our television screens brought us reports of destruction and images of suffering that we hadn’t seen since the Balkans. More often it reminded us of the sort of monochrome, grainy footage from the last time a tyrant rolled his tanks across European borders 80 years ago.

But here we are. A dramatic and catastrophic event that dominated our lives a short while ago is becoming just another subject that comes up in conversation. It joins the queue of other clutter that drives the news agenda and makes for idle talk. Like the Northern Ireland Protocol, housing and airport chaos. This doesn’t mean people are callous or are even insincere. It is simply time doing what it does relentlessly. That is, shuffle us all along efficiently to the next thing.

Natural, maybe. But unfortunate too. Any pause in our keen outrage, let alone a settled indifference, can only suit that genocidal monster in the Kremlin.

A tough winter of stubborn inflation or possible fuel shortages will require a certain amount of forbearance and fortitude. If this conflict gets worse before it gets better it’s a sure bet that the economic fall-out for will keep grim pace.

While we can’t be expected to immerse ourselves in every military and political duck and weave, a certain solidarity will be necessary. Nothing a criminal state like Russia would benefit from more than a civilised Europe turning selfish or switching off. Indifference is the enemy of freedom.

It’s 125 days sadly, but keep counting.