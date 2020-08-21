| 15.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

We can make our streets a safer place if we're willing to get creative with policing

Jason O'Mahony

Fly-tech: Perhaps highly visible Garda drones should be commonplace hovering over high-risk areas and connected to a command centre. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Fly-tech: Perhaps highly visible Garda drones should be commonplace hovering over high-risk areas and connected to a command centre. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Fly-tech: Perhaps highly visible Garda drones should be commonplace hovering over high-risk areas and connected to a command centre. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Fly-tech: Perhaps highly visible Garda drones should be commonplace hovering over high-risk areas and connected to a command centre. Photo: Gerry Mooney

It's very easy to understand the recent calls for hate crime legislation that came from many decent people, rightly outraged at the racist attack on a Chinese woman beside Dublin's Royal Canal.

But would it have helped her if such a law was already on the statute book?

Would those who attacked her have paused because they would have feared crossing some legal rubicon?