We can do better than wartime metaphors – cancer is not a battle to be lost

Eimear McGovern

Just over a year ago Sarah Harding, the Girls Aloud singer, shared the news of her cancer diagnosis and how the disease had spread from her breast to other parts of her body.

It was shocking news - at the time she was 38 and for many of us who had grown up idolising the band where she found fame, she was forever young, a vibrant tomboy, a glamorous rebel.

After her diagnosis and again now she has died, the headlines started: “Pop star battles cancer”, “Sarah Harding loses cancer fight”, “Girls Aloud star died after losing battle with breast cancer”.

