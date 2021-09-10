We can do better than wartime metaphors – cancer is not a battle to be lost

Just over a year ago Sarah Harding, the Girls Aloud singer, shared the news of her cancer diagnosis and how the disease had spread from her breast to other parts of her body.

It was shocking news - at the time she was 38 and for many of us who had grown up idolising the band where she found fame, she was forever young, a vibrant tomboy, a glamorous rebel.

After her diagnosis and again now she has died, the headlines started: “Pop star battles cancer”, “Sarah Harding loses cancer fight”, “Girls Aloud star died after losing battle with breast cancer”.

Sarah Harding’s death was shocking and the outpouring of grief on social media and from those who knew her was reflected in the news, from her fellow Girls Aloud stars and all those who knew her.

The coverage reflects just some of the pain felt after the death of someone who in our minds and during the years at the height of her fame, was so vibrantly alive.

She was loud and unapologetic in how she lived and in many ways, it might seem accurate to some to describe her as having fought a battle, like she did when she crashed a Ferrari during a Channel 4 documentary or confronted Boy George in a bar after he disparaged the band.

But in other ways, it was so, so wrong because even as someone who didn’t know her, it feels like a mistake to describe “Hardcore Harding” as she was known to the tabloids as having lost at anything, unless it was her self-confessed diva temper.

But these wartime metaphors are frequently employed to describe a cancer diagnosis and the journey that follows for millions across the world. It’s easily recognisable - battle, fight, warrior, beat. They’re short, violent words and in many ways suitably so because they describe what many of us would like to do to the disease of cancer, the threat of it and how it affects us and many of our loved ones. It encapsulates the anger we feel, the frustration at what seems like an impossible situation, how we wish cancer would just go away and leave all of us alone even as we “fight” something all-encompassing.

My words are those of someone who, like oh so many others, knows someone with cancer. It’s an absolutely horrible situation. The person I know has terminal cancer and so is suffering the interminable frustration of endless hospital appointments, immunotherapy and all the side effects of the disease without even the hope of a cure that makes it all seem a little bit more worth going through. And this is also happening during a pandemic without all the visitors someone might have, amid the fear of going to a restaurant and the pervasive threat of a virus all the more dangerous for someone with lung cancer.

For someone who is terminally ill, do the war metaphors even apply when they would have you believe the battle has already been fought and lost because it wasn’t caught soon enough, it spread too quickly like a large army against a very small one, or the artillery wasn’t up to the task? That’s so clearly not the case when so much of it is down to luck in the fight against the disease. Stage of illness aside, how horrible must it be as a cancer patient to receive a diagnosis and then be told you must “fight”, putting you under pressure to measure up. And while factually, the outcomes of a cancer diagnosis are changing all the time, the reality is many people will still die from this illness.

Instead, our well-meaning euphemisms and focus should be on living “with” cancer to whatever extent we can. In her 2021 memoir Hear Me Out, Sarah Harding writes that her doctors told her Christmas 2020 would be her last. She said “silly little things” - that aren’t silly at all - were making her happy like lie-ins, roasting a chicken and spending time with her mother. Cancer is real and it isn’t going away any time soon from what I’ve heard. Why not do our best to support cancer patients, fellow human beings, by allowing them to live the lives they want instead of describing them as soldiers on a battlefield as they stand or fall?