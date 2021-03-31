| 14.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

We aren’t ‘all’ looking forward to the return of sport — some of us consider other things more important

There’s a helluva lot of mentions of sport on the Government’s new Covid roadmap, and not nearly enough of health, caring and maternity services

'Sweaty embrace': Dublin's men's team celebrate their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship triumph in December. Photograph: Gerry Mooney Expand
Ill-advised?: Schitt's Creek creator Dan Levy (right), with the rest of the show's stars, is considering a film adaptation Expand
Keeping mum: New mother Emma Stone didn't tell the public about giving birth. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

'Sweaty embrace': Dublin's men's team celebrate their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship triumph in December. Photograph: Gerry Mooney

'Sweaty embrace': Dublin's men's team celebrate their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship triumph in December. Photograph: Gerry Mooney

Ill-advised?: Schitt's Creek creator Dan Levy (right), with the rest of the show's stars, is considering a film adaptation

Ill-advised?: Schitt's Creek creator Dan Levy (right), with the rest of the show's stars, is considering a film adaptation

Keeping mum: New mother Emma Stone didn't tell the public about giving birth. Photo: Reuters

Keeping mum: New mother Emma Stone didn't tell the public about giving birth. Photo: Reuters

/

'Sweaty embrace': Dublin's men's team celebrate their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship triumph in December. Photograph: Gerry Mooney

Tanya Sweeney

The State’s relationship with pregnant women is probably best described as… well, it’s complicated.

And in the Year of our Lord 2021, a pregnant woman in Ireland can rest now uneasy with the realisation that her psychological wellbeing is probably less important than a bloke’s desire to get back into his county colours.

Micheál Martin’s path-out-of-Covid package, delivered earlier this week, was ostensibly designed to lift battered morale and possibly convince us that we aren’t trapped in a totalitarian nightmare forever.

Most Watched

Privacy