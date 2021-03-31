We aren’t ‘all’ looking forward to the return of sport — some of us consider other things more important

The State’s relationship with pregnant women is probably best described as… well, it’s complicated.

And in the Year of our Lord 2021, a pregnant woman in Ireland can rest now uneasy with the realisation that her psychological wellbeing is probably less important than a bloke’s desire to get back into his county colours.

Micheál Martin’s path-out-of-Covid package, delivered earlier this week, was ostensibly designed to lift battered morale and possibly convince us that we aren’t trapped in a totalitarian nightmare forever.

And if you’re a sports fan, there were sweeteners galore.

Not so much if you are: a pregnant woman who would like their partner present at medical appointments; looking to buy shoes for a growing child; in need of a haircut; seeking fertility treatment.

But sure what of it? ‘Elite’ senior county GAA is back with us on April 19, while a week later, kids’ sports can resume, as can non-contact sports, like tennis and golf.

Maybe it’s because a lot of men are involved in these decisions. Maybe the powers that be have forgotten entirely about the Covid outbreaks in GAA and rugby clubs across the country last year. But there’s a helluva lot of mentions of sport on this new roadmap designed for the entire country, and not nearly enough of health, caring and maternity services.

Before you start busting a blood vessel here, know that I’m well aware that GAA and golf are not the exclusive preserve of men and boys. I know there are women across the country for whom these developments are welcome news.

However, I’m going to go out on a limb here and wager that more men than women are likely to ‘benefit’ from this latest development.

The logic behind the government’s sports/GAA exceptionalism on this new roadmap is that sport is a psychological pick-me-up that we are all in dire need of. Sport contributes significantly to communities and wellbeing, and that was doubtless on the government’s collective minds this week.

Yet so many other things contribute to communities and wellbeing, and are being studiously overlooked with every new roadmap.

“We think it’s important to try to preserve some of that kind of activity — to give us all something to look forward to,” Tony Holohan noted back in October.

I know there’s a widely held belief that GAA has huge significance in the fabric of Irish life, but let’s be clear: the interests of the vocal and the interests of everyone are not one and the same.

A return to GAA is not something we ‘all’ look forward to. It’s not central to our lives in the way that so many other things are. Seeing grandkids. Playdates. Even haircuts — and let’s face it, the reopening of hair salons is being talked about as a frivolity, the way things perceived as ‘female’ often are — are something that almost everyone in the country gets from time to time.

I watched the last few minutes of the Dublin v Mayo All-Ireland final last December, and marvelled at how these players were able to hug, cajole, high-five and sweatily embrace each other in congratulation or commiseration. I wondered of the post-match partying — probable, despite guidelines.

I thought of my friend, living alone, who hasn’t felt the touch of another person in a year. I thought of my octogenarian neighbour who keeps asking her daughter, “When can I go back outside?”

They’re not the only ones who know that there are more important things in life than a bunch of men kicking or throwing a ball up a lawn.

Don’t begrudge celebs a little bit of privacy – they are not all obliged to tell us everything

Where once the media had the heads up on absolutely everything and everyone, now we are often the last to know about the big moments in celebs’ lives.

This week, it was revealed that Emma Stone gave birth to a daughter and (sarcasm alert here) very rudely didn’t tell the public about it.

Keeping mum: New mother Emma Stone didn't tell the public about giving birth. Photo: Reuters

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Keeping mum: New mother Emma Stone didn't tell the public about giving birth. Photo: Reuters

Meanwhile, Aidan Turner is reported to have married his partner Caitlin Fitzgerald last August in Italy (everyone else is merely getting wind of it now).

Likewise, Ellie Goulding kept her pregnancy a ‘secret’ for months. “I needed that space to process what was happening,” she recently said.

There’s a growing number of celebs who are beginning to realise that they owe the public nothing, and that their personal lives are not fair game in a world in which the hunger for celebrity trivia is more lupine than ever.

They may act, sing or entertain for everyone’s enjoyment, but are gently and politely letting it be known that their private lives are not up for debate or consumption.

There is no contract that states that they are obliged to offer up every aspect of their personal lives for public delectation.

In the age of Instagram and other social media, access to the famous has reached unprecedented levels. There is no shortage of people happy to spill the minutiae of their every waking moment for your personal delectation.

Just remember that it’s perfectly fine if some of them want to keep their private lives just that.

Big-screen versions of sitcoms are often a really 'Schitt’ idea

Depending on whom you ask, a big-screen version of the hugely popular comedy Schitt’s Creek is either more of a good thing, or the daftest thing the show’s makers could do.

Creator Dan Levy says he’s up for making a Schitt’s Creek film, but he would do well to consider that age-old adage that the leap from small screen to large doesn’t always necessarily translate.

Ill-advised?: Schitt's Creek creator Dan Levy (right), with the rest of the show's stars, is considering a film adaptation

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ill-advised?: Schitt's Creek creator Dan Levy (right), with the rest of the show's stars, is considering a film adaptation

Hollywood has an unsavoury habit of wringing every single cent out of a decent idea, and it rarely ends well. Just ask the makers of Sex & The City, Baywatch and Mr Bean… what do you mean you never saw them?