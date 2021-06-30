I’ve been to the Aviva three times this year – and not seen a ball kicked once.

No, like so many other Dubs, it was Covid that brought me to one of the finest stadiums in Europe. Around this time last year, the son of a friend tested positive and I was caught up in the dragnet and had to get tested. The mood that day was grim to the point of funereal – the sight of so many soldiers and the array of testing tents seemed to bring home the scale of the problem we were facing.

The second time saw an improved mood among the people who had attended – we were there, after all, for our first vaccination; our first step on the road to freedom.

Then, last Saturday, I turned up for my final jab and the general atmosphere among the assembled throng was one of immense relief. That hope for a return to normality, which had seemed so forlorn for so long, was finally beginning to become a reality. I walked out with a spring in my step and even the after-effects of the second dose, which wiped me out for a few hours on Monday before suddenly vanishing, were a small price to pay for a sense of regained liberty.

At last, it seemed, we were on the road back. Myself and the wife, who has also just received her second dose, spent much of last weekend discussing where we would go next Monday when we were promised the return of indoor socialising. Our local steak house was the preferred choice – we’d book a table for opening night, raise a glass to each other and wave goodbye to the most rotten year any of us can remember.

Then, of course, came yesterday’s hammer-blow announcement that all bets are off until July 19 – at the earliest. In many ways it wasn’t a surprise because if the EU was handing out awards for the most cautious country in the union, we’d be in for the gold medal. After all, we were the only country to voluntarily give up our chance to host some of the Euros at the aforementioned Aviva. We’re the only country which still has a ban on indoor dining and drinking.

As Ronan Hughes, of famous Dublin hostelry The Swan, put it: “We are the laughing stock of Europe. It’s a disgrace and not knowing when we can reopen indoors is an absolute insult. We have made huge sacrifices and the data shows that pubs are the safest place to drink in a supervised and controlled environment, yet our Government is ignoring this data. It just doesn’t stack up.”

One can only imagine the despondency he and thousands of other publicans and restaurant owners are feeling today.

Micheál Martin’s address to the nation at lunchtime yesterday was as clear as mud and a sure sign that the Government no longer seems to know what it is doing from one week to the next. Pubs and restaurants, which should have been opening their doors now, have to keep them locked until July 19. But it might be longer than that. Maybe people who have been vaccinated could dine indoors? Maybe. But, on the other hand, maybe not.

We’re all in this together? Tell that to the more than 50,000 people who work in the hospitality sector and have been made dizzy by all the competing and contradictory statements that have emanated from this regime.

If you live in Donegal, for instance, you can’t have a pint or a meal – unless you pop across the Border into Derry, that is, where you can fill your boots.

One of the most infuriating illustrations of just how far behind the other countries we have slipped can be seen in the footage from the Euros where, despite limits on crowd sizes inside the grounds, all the cities hosting the matches have returned to normal – whereas we have just pushed our return to that normality back even further.

One of the most polite terms used to describe the approach taken by the Government and Nphet has been “an abundance of caution”. But this has now gone beyond caution and morphed into a form of timid paranoia. Would they be happier if we all promised to hide indoors for the next few years?

One of the more divisive suggestions coming from some Government sources has been the idea of only allowing the vaccinated to socialise indoors. That notion has already been dismissed as ‘madness’ by many in the hospitality sector who argue that it would be virtually impossible to check everyone.

It also raises potential legal questions around discrimination and would certainly help push us towards a two-tier society – the jabs and the jab-nots.

But it should be remembered that over 3,670,000 vaccine doses have already been given out; 300,000 people were jabbed last week and that number will be either matched or exceeded this week.

By all accounts, there was widespread opposition to this latest move within the Cabinet, which at least shows that some of them have a clue what is going on in the wider community, because the wider community ain’t happy.

We have all become sick of being told to live our lives in fear. We have all become sick of missing weddings and funerals because of seemingly arbitrary rules which often stand in direct contradiction of each other. We have all become sick of being lectured by unelected public health officials even when we’ve been playing by the rules.

Just when we thought we were out, they’ve dragged us back in again and it has been interesting to note that the response from the general public has, over the last 24 hours, been one of fury and resentment.

For nearly a year and a half, the overwhelming majority of us have obeyed the rules – we’ve maintained social distancing, worn our masks, shunned our relatives and endured a virtually monastic existence. Now it seems that in one fell swoop, the growing mood of optimism which was sparked by the vaccine roll-out has just been kicked into touch and we have gone backwards.

Open the doors.