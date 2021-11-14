| 11.3°C Dublin

We are all still living with the toxic legacy of Seánie’s Law

Dan White

Seán FitzPatrick’s Anglo Irish Bank left a toxic legacy that will endure long after his death. He, more than any other , was responsible for the collapse of the Irish banking system that cost the taxpayer €64bn and blighted the hopes of a generation.

Economists of a certain era used to place great store by Gresham’s Law. It held that, if they were allowed to circulate side-by-side, bad money – coins which contained less than the legally-specified amount of gold or silver – would drive out good money – coins that did contain the correct quantity of precious metal.

