We are all still living with the toxic legacy of Seánie’s Law

Seán FitzPatrick’s Anglo Irish Bank left a toxic legacy that will endure long after his death. He, more than any other , was responsible for the collapse of the Irish banking system that cost the taxpayer €64bn and blighted the hopes of a generation.

Economists of a certain era used to place great store by Gresham’s Law. It held that, if they were allowed to circulate side-by-side, bad money – coins which contained less than the legally-specified amount of gold or silver – would drive out good money – coins that did contain the correct quantity of precious metal.

In the decade leading up to the 2008 financial crash something similar, maybe we should call it Seánie’s Law, happened to the Irish banking system. Bad banking, Anglo Irish and its Irish Nationwide me-too, grabbed almost 20pc of the market and forced the other banks, AIB in particular, to drop their standards also.

What happened in those 10 years as the credit-fuelled Irish property market boomed and then succumbed to full-on mania seems even more astounding now than it did at the time.

A pair of spivs’ banks, Anglo and Irish Nationwide, exploited a combination of Irish membership of the euro and weak regulation to indulge in an orgy of reckless lending to property developers and builders.

Anglo Irish was founded in 1964 as City of Dublin Bank. One of its founders and long-time chairman was solicitor Howard Robinson, father-in-law of former President Mary Robinson. It was one of a plethora of microbanks that were a feature of the Irish financial scene in the 1960s and 1970s, most of which came to a grisly end leaving the taxpayer to pick up the tab.

By the mid-1980s the Central Bank was busy “encouraging” the remaining microbanks to be taken over by larger, more solvent institutions. Anglo was the one that got away.

City of Dublin, which had been losing money for several years, looked set to be gobbled up by one its larger rivals. However, City of Dublin had one profitable division, a business equipment leasing company, Anglo Irish, headed up by a bright young accountant Seán FitzPatrick. In one last desperate roll of the dice the City of Dublin board appointed FitzPatrick chief executive of the whole bank, which was renamed Anglo Irish Bank, in 1986.

Read More

Unlike most of the other microbanks, City of Dublin’s shares had been traded on the Irish Stock Exchange since 1971. This was to give FitzPatrick the currency that he was to use to fund Anglo’s later breakneck expansion.

I was the first business journalist to interview the newly-appointed chief executive in October 1986 and our paths crossed at irregular intervals over the next 20 years. Seánie, he was always “Seánie” to friend and foe alike, was unfailingly courteous but if someone had told me 35 years ago that within two decades he would transform Anglo into the third-largest Irish-owned bank, I would have laughed.

A good man for a deal on a fax machine or a photocopier perhaps, but no Master of the Universe.

FitzPatrick spent most of his first decade as chief executive ducking and diving in the depressed Irish economy of the late 1980s and early 1990s. Among the deals he concluded during those years was to purchase, and later close, the stockbroking businesses previously owned by the family of film director Lennie Abrahamson.

And then a set of circumstances combined which were to ensure FitzPatrick’s place in financial infamy.

Until Ireland joined the euro at the beginning of 1999 Irish bank lending was effectively capped by the amount Irish businesses had deposited with the Irish banks. As late at the end of 1997 almost 90pc of Irish bank lending was funded by deposits.

Membership of the euro changed all that. Instead of having to rely exclusively on domestic deposits, Irish banks could borrow from other eurozone banks. At the same time as the cap on lending was removed, relatively high Irish interest rates fell to much lower eurozone levels.

With entirely predictable results. Irish bank lending grew almost seven-fold from just IR£44bn (€56bn) at the end of 1997 to €375bn by the end of 2007. Over the same period the proportion of that lending funded by deposits more than halved to just over 40pc while the share of property-based lending doubled from one-third to two-thirds of total lending.

It was FitzPatrick’s Anglo that was in the vanguard of this explosion in property-based lending. Anglo’s loan book went from IR£€2.02bn (€2.56bn) at the end of September 1997 to €77bn by the end of September 2008 – a scarcely credible 31-fold increase.

When the music stopped FitzPatrick remained unrepentant. In a now notorious interview with the late Marian Finucane on October 4, 2008, just four days after the Irish Government was forced to guarantee the deposits of the Irish banks – a move that led directly to the bailout two years later – he refused to apologise.

This was merely the opening episode in FitzPatrick’s avoidance of responsibility. While some of those who reported to him, including David Drumm (who took over as Anglo chief executive when FitzPatrick became chairman in 2005) and long-standing finance director Willie McAteer, went to jail, FitzPatrick slithered through two trials without a conviction.

Following the deposit guarantee, Anglo unravelled at warp speed. In December 2008 FitzPatrick was forced to resign as chairman when it was discovered that he had hidden more than €100m of loans from Anglo from the bank’s auditors. It was the final straw. By the time the bank was nationalised a few days later the share price was trading at just 17 cents, down from the May 2007 peak €17.50, which valued Anglo at over €13bn.

Following the bust NAMA was forced to take almost €35bn of Anglo loans on to its books, almost half of the total of €74bn bad loans which it purchased from the Irish banks. Anglo, by now totally discredited, shut its doors in 2011.

Anglo may have disappeared but, as the imminent departure of Ulster and KBC from the Irish market shows, we are still living with the toxic legacy of Seánie’s Law.