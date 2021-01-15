| -2.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

We are all in a new Covid purgatory, waiting to be anointed with a vaccine

Philip Ryan

Minister for Health Simon Donnelly Expand

Close

Minister for Health Simon Donnelly

Minister for Health Simon Donnelly

Collins Dublin, Gareth Chaney

Minister for Health Simon Donnelly

One key difference between the current lockdown and the last one is that there is no end in sight.

The public, who were promised a meaningful Christmas that was ripped away from them at the last minute, are expected to sit in their homes until an unspecified date when the Government deems it OK to go outside again.

The only date on the Cabinet’s agenda for reviewing restrictions is January 31 when they will consider allowing schools and construction sites to reopen. It is becoming increasingly likely the closure of schools, thanks in part to militant unions, will continue well into February or beyond.

Privacy