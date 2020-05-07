We all laughed at Liveline, but scolds come in all ages

These are rather challenging times. In the current climate, we need a good laugh and we all got one last week on Liveline during the ruckus over Normal People. Sounding like an archive broadcast from the 1950s, a bunch of callers on Duffy's Circus were up on their hind legs in outrage at the sight of bare-naked bodies.

It was, according to one caller, a grotesque example of "pornography" which would only incite young people into acts of "fornication".

There was something quite quaint about hearing someone use the word 'fornication' without bursting into laughter, and while claims about the show being "like something out of a porno" made the listener wonder what sort of erotica these people are watching, the objections to the show were as sincere as they were mad.

It's no surprise that the anti-Normal People camp seemed to comprise people of a certain vintage. I grew up in the 1980s and whenever RTé showed one of those fancy French movies that might feature a bit of bare boobage, the letters pages of every newspaper would be filled for days with missives predicting the end of civilisation.

So, while the religious, socially conservative rump of people may not have much influence any more, they haven't gone away.

Equally, it was no surprise that the supporters of the show were, by and large, from the millennial generation that the book was aimed at. In one frequently hilarious and often infuriating hour of radio, we got to see the two Irelands colliding. The representatives of older Ireland were aghast at such debauchery; the denizens of younger Ireland were appalled that anyone could have a problem with it. To quote Cool Hand Luke, what we had here was a failure to communicate.

What neither side seemed prepared to accept is that they actually have far more in common than they would like to admit. If we were to take the strident defences of Normal People at face value, we could be forgiven for thinking that we had finally entered an age of common sense and true liberalism.

We could be forgiven for thinking the new generation is more tolerant and easy-going than those who went before them. Sadly, the reality paints a much more depressing picture. We've moved on from the days of church censorship, but we should use this Liveline argument to remember that we're living in just as restrictive an age as when the opponents of Normal People held the whip hand.

Censorship is always with us, it just changes its clothes. For instance, many of those who loudly campaigned to remove blasphemy in the 2018 referendum have been equally vocal in their support for Charlie Flanagan's proposed hate speech legislation, which is merely secular blasphemy under a different name.

When the Minister said "offensive speech, hate speech is becoming commonplace in Ireland and I want to outlaw that," he was merely invoking the modern equivalent of 'impure thoughts'. Don't forget, 'hate speech' is merely speech that some people hate hearing. But it's not just our politicians who want to control what we enjoy. Every Christmas now sees younger people demanding that 'Fairytale Of New York' never be heard on radio again, because it offends their sensibilities just as much as Normal People offended the morality of the blue rinse brigade.

It's not just The Pogues. This week, a Twitter campaign seemed to target 'Patricia The Stripper'. Apparently, it was played on RTé and people who call themselves liberals demanded the national broadcaster never assault their fragile ears with such filth because they claimed the lyrics made them 'uncomfortable'. Aw, diddums!

We're now living in 'cancel culture'. No-platforming in colleges has become increasingly popular (I've been no-platformed three times in the last year, much to my amusement) and anything that bucks the prevailing trends is denounced as dangerous or labelled as 'phobic'.

Say that biological men are not women? Your career is on the line. Argue that there are serious problems with Islamic extremism, and you'll be sent to the naughty step for being a racist. Even criticism of the Chinese government will attract howls of 'Sinophobia'.

This week, students at Oxford demanded the curriculum be cleansed of all uncomfortable material as part of their policy of 'Protection of Transgender, Non-binary, Disabled, Working Class and Women Students from Hatred'.

How long before Irish universities follow suit?

We all had a good laugh at the conservatives on Liveline. But many of those who were laughing need to look in the mirror, because they are no different. Scolds will always be with us; they just try to control people for different reasons. Let's put it this way: I'd say Mary Whitehouse would have loved Twitter. She would have fitted right in.