We all laughed at Liveline, but scolds come in all ages

'Like something out of a porno': Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal in Normal People. Photo by Enda Bowe Expand

Ian O'Doherty Twitter Email

These are rather challenging times. In the current climate, we need a good laugh and we all got one last week on Liveline during the ruckus over Normal People. Sounding like an archive broadcast from the 1950s, a bunch of callers on Duffy's Circus were up on their hind legs in outrage at the sight of bare-naked bodies.

It was, according to one caller, a grotesque example of "pornography" which would only incite young people into acts of "fornication".

There was something quite quaint about hearing someone use the word 'fornication' without bursting into laughter, and while claims about the show being "like something out of a porno" made the listener wonder what sort of erotica these people are watching, the objections to the show were as sincere as they were mad.

