We all go into it with the greatest of intentions, but at the end of the day Christmas gift giving is just the mass exchange of pointless junk

I’m hardly in a position to be talking about gift buying. If I had my way, I’d be throwing vouchers and fistfuls of cold hard cash at people during the festive season. (Can there be a more useful gift?) But I do have extensive experience — decades’ worth, in fact — of receiving Christmas gifts, and I’ve started to realise that gift givers can fall into some broad categories.

Firstly, you have my people, languishing at the bottom of the thoughtfulness scale, but a sensible sort nonetheless. Cash is a no-brainer. It will always buy something useful (even if, in the usual run of things, it ends up simply being absorbed into the household kitty and used to buy toilet paper). And I will never look a Brown Thomas gift card in the mouth.

On the other end of the scale is another type of gift buyer: the person who remembered that you once said you loved breakdancing, or you have a thing for Mexico, or adore Westerns, or would take yourself off to that lovely Kinsale restaurant if you ever had the time. These blessed figures file these details away and present a gift, relating to that one conversation from months ago, with a flourish. They love that moment of pay-off; one that’s been months in the making. Via the medium of gift giving, they love being able to say: “I see you; I hear you; I’m listening to you; I understand you.” They think about what gift will actually make you truly happy. If you have one of these people in your life, guard them like a museum piece.

My friend J is another fantastic present buyer, as she buys people something they never even knew they needed. Usually a jumper from some violently trendy atelier, or a print from a store you didn’t know existed. You rip the wrapping paper off and that item becomes your favourite, most cherished item ever… until the next time J buys you something and you get to own a small slice of her impeccable personal taste again.

Elsewhere, my friend L often gifts items that are bought local or made organically. She enjoys shopping for Christmas almost as much as you enjoy getting the gift. L has gifted me things she (and her mother) have made by hand. I’d love to be that person, but what’s the dexterity equivalent of two left feet?

There’s the other type of gift giver, who can be hit or miss at the Christmas gift-buying lark. They are prone to buying the sort of randomly impractical item as a gift, the randomness of which is often commensurate with the discount on offer.

They will then tell you, in the manner of a second-car salesperson, that your life really needs this gift. Here are some socks, because, sure look, you have feet. Here’s a change sorter, because you use money sometimes. Here’s a nice saucepan. You get the gist.

On this vast spectrum, you also have the regifter. Traditionally, the regifter has been a much-maligned species, but their stingy ways are much more acceptable in these more ecologically minded times. Still, regifting is high-risk behaviour, especially as you have to keep tabs on what people gave you the year before so you don’t return their specific gift to them. Most dyed-in-the-wool regifters don’t really care what you think, mind.

There’s also the ‘if it ain’t broke’ crew, who know full well that the simplest and most stress-free way to get through the quagmire of Christmas shopping is to give people the exact same thing every year for Christmas. This is among the wisest and most dependable way to do things. There is something comforting about receiving a gift from this person. It’s a tradition in itself, even if it does leave you with a half-dozen bottles of Molton Brown foot cream crowding up the bathroom shelf.

We all go into gift buying with the greatest of intentions. We try to remember everyone’s quirks and personal preferences, only to end up panicked among the crowds, overwhelmed by choice, and grabbing the closest thing to hand. And so begins the mass exchange of pointless junk. Research from 2020 notes that a quarter of UK adults planned to buy themselves a Christmas present, and there’s a lot to be said for it.

At home, I’ve started the usual tango with the husband. “What would you like for Christmas?” “Oh, I don’t know, surprise me.”

As I suspect this sort of carry-on might end in disappointment, I’m going to suggest that we buy ourselves something we want; ideally an experience we can share together, which cuts down on the needless tat. It may be highly unromantic and deeply unsentimental, but at least I’m guaranteed not to end up with an egg poacher I’ll never use.