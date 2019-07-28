Wayne O'Connor: 'Leo Varadkar's 'Cead Mile Failte' emails to Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg'

The memo, reported on in the UK and US earlier this year, labelled him a "friend of Facebook". Now, it appears his successor Leo Varadkar has continued in a similar vein.

New correspondence obtained by the Sunday Independent, shows Varadkar's benevolent communiques with the company's chief executive Mark Zuckerberg. The letters, notes and emails demonstrate the warm relationship between Facebook and the Government, with Varadkar personally thanking Zuckerberg for his "ongoing investment in Ireland".

In one letter Varadkar apologised to the Facebook chief executive for not being able to meet him during Zuckerberg's trip to Dublin last April. The Taoiseach was in Paris at the time discussing Brexit with French President Emmanuel Macron. The apology came after Zuckerberg wrote to the Taoiseach updating him on the trip to Dublin during a crucial time for the country.

In the email, sent at 3.17am on April 4, Zuckerberg told Varadkar of "a constructive meeting" on online safety he had with members of the Oireachtas Communications Committee. "I know this is a critical time for Ireland," Zuckerberg wrote, "and I hope your meeting with President Macron went well in Paris. Although our schedules didn't line up for a meeting, it [sic] had a good trip this week.

"I had a constructive meeting with Deputy Hildegarde Naughton, Deputy James Lawless and Deputy Eamon Ryan on some key policy issues - including online safety and election integrity. I have been focused on these issues for the last several years and I hope to work together with your Government and the Communications Committee to develop new regulation for the internet that balances giving people a voice and keeping people safe."

The company has faced regular condemnation for not doing enough to protect users, especially children, from harmful material on its platform. Meanwhile, Ireland's economic policies have faced frequent criticism abroad for being too lenient on multi-national companies.

In his email, Zuckerberg recognised Ireland as "an important country for Facebook". It employs 5,000 people at Grand Canal Square in Dublin and he promised to continue to grow the company here.

The Facebook chief executive also accepted the challenge Brexit posed for the Government and wished Varadkar and the country well for the tricky period ahead.

"Thank you for providing such a welcoming and stable environment for companies like Facebook to grow internationally," Zuckerberg wrote.

"I want to wish you and Ireland well as you navigate the weeks and months ahead and I look forward to seeing you soon."

The email was copied to the social network's vice president of global affairs and communications Nick Clegg - the former deputy prime minister and leader of the Liberal Democrats in the UK, Facebook Ireland head of public policy Niamh Sweeney and the company's vice president of public policy in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Markus Reinisch.

Varadkar's private secretary Nick Reddy and his chief of staff Brian Murphy also received the email.

In his reply to Zuckerberg 11 days later, Varadkar thanked the Facebook chief for his correspondence on official Office of the Taoiseach-headed notepaper and apologised for not being in a position to meet him in Dublin.

"I am sorry we were unable to meet. I am glad you were able to meet Hildegarde, Eamon and James who are doing good work on these issues."

The Taoiseach thanked Zuckerberg for his investment in Ireland but only after calling for enhanced efforts to protect people online.

"I think the solution is greater regulation from national government and at EU level coupled with greater responsibility and swifter action from platforms while always respecting free speech," he wrote. "Once again, thank you for your ongoing investment in Ireland," Varadkar added before personally signing the letter.

Further letters and emails obtained under the Freedom of Information Act show Brexit, and wishing Ireland well as Britain prepares to leave the EU, was a theme in much of Facebook's correspondence with the Government in recent months.

Emails between Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg and Junior Minister Helen McEntee show she also wished Ireland well as a no-deal Brexit loomed large on the horizon. The pair met in Croke Park last January at an event hosted by the social media company. Sandberg followed up by thanking McEntee for her attendance during "an especially important time for Ireland and for you personally".

She added: "Ireland is an important part of Facebook's story - and it will continue to be. I look forward to meeting with the Taoiseach in Davos later this week and will be thinking of you in the coming weeks as Brexit decisions unfold."

Sandberg then signed off, writing: "My very best, Sheryl."

Personal touches feature in much of the correspondence between the Government and Facebook officials. In the process of setting up McEntee's appearance at the Croke Park event, where she delivered a speech on Brexit preparedness, Niamh Sweeney wrote to the junior minister's adviser to let him know the company had just verified McEntee's Instagram account.

This means the company attached a blue tick logo, or "verified badge", to the minister's account on the photo sharing website to mark its authenticity. These are much sought after by celebrities, brands and social media influencers to let users know their accounts are genuine.

After her January meeting with the Taoiseach at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Sandberg wrote to Varadkar and his advisers to say "it was a pleasure" to see them. She said she enjoyed her recent trip to Dublin and shared a photograph of what the company was planning to do with its new office site in Ballsbridge at the former AIB Bank Centre site.

In his typed response, Mr Varadkar hand-signed the opening with "Dear Sheryl", before offering an assurance of the Government's "ongoing commitment to supporting a business friendly environment". He added: "IDA officials will continue to work closely with your executives here to realise your plans for Ireland."

Sunday Independent