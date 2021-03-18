| 8.7°C Dublin

Washington traditions kept alive through electronic life support

Senan Molony

US President Joe Biden holds a bilateral videoconference with Taoiseach Micheal Martin from the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis Expand

US President Joe Biden holds a bilateral videoconference with Taoiseach Micheal Martin from the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis

The sham rocking-up to the White House passed off quite well, did it not?

Since in cyberspace there are no motorcade traffic disruptions, and no one can hear the wail of your sirens.

Still, the Taoiseach managed to fly his desk across the Atlantic leaving no one to bemoan the cost to the taxpayer of all these ministerial missions to the wider world.

