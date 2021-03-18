Washington traditions kept alive through electronic life support

The sham rocking-up to the White House passed off quite well, did it not?

Since in cyberspace there are no motorcade traffic disruptions, and no one can hear the wail of your sirens.

Still, the Taoiseach managed to fly his desk across the Atlantic leaving no one to bemoan the cost to the taxpayer of all these ministerial missions to the wider world.

Trapped in Government Buildings while all his fellow citizens enjoyed the most spectacularly sunny day of the year so far, Micheál Martin delivered his Urbi et Orbi like a pious prisoner walled up in the Vatican.

His message was smuggled out by Zoom, a poor trick for St Patricks’ Day, but one that kept the tradition alive through electronic life support.

He would much rather, of course, have nosed out in a convoy for breakfast at the Naval Observatory, official residence of the Vice President, no longer sleepy Joe himself or Mike Pence, but Kamala Harris.

Sitting in a shining TV box like a 21st century Darby O’Gill, the Taoiseach unwisely told the Veep about an Irishwoman who had achieved equal pay for equal work in the California classrooms of the 1870s.

Equal pay for women, hmmm. If only she had smiled: “And how is that going for you?”

But perhaps she concluded that the screen itself had shrivelled the Taoiseach sufficiently and she need not add an acid remark.

On a real visit, the Taoiseach would next be springing on Cadillac wheels to the White House itself, saluted by white-capped marines, seeing with satisfaction the green surges of the White House fountain.

The hand-clasp under the portico, whirring cameras, and the chance to wave beside the President of the United States — sure why else would a lad from Turner’s Cross ever become Taoiseach?

He’ll have to bring him to Cork, no matter how much the Bidens are magnet-drawn to Mayo when they come. Micheál smiled and made the best of it. The Oval Office will still be there next year, the Resolute desk, and he can just imagine the furry media sound-booms overhanging every word of small talk.

But in the meantime he could spy shy traces of shamrock in the background, dutifully delivered by the Embassy and our outstanding Ambassador Dan Mulhall.

The Taoiseach might have felt like squeezing through fibre-optic filament under the Atlantic to emerge into the West Wing for a quick look-see…like that woman who found the ghost apartment behind her bathroom mirror in NYC.

Then it would have been onto the shining city on the Hill, in any normal year, for the Speaker’s lunch. He could have toyed with his greens in the Raeburn room while looking into the steely eyes of Nancy Pelosi. No doubt a Cardinal would have said grace, with a dodgy pint of Guinness piped in on a silver platter as it were the king haggis on Burns Night.

Whoops, that’s another country’s celebration — we don’t talk about them.

And there is one consolation. At least he will wake up this morning blissfully free of jet-lag, even if there are others in Ireland, and around the world, whose heads feel otherwise.