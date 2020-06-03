| 11.2°C Dublin

Washington is broken and risks even more damage as November's vote nears

David Chance

Destruction: Donald Trump passes graffiti and barriers on his way to Monday’s photo opportunity at St John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, DC

REUTERS

When I first arrived in Washington, DC in October 2013, the government was locked down thanks to a budget dispute between then-President Barack Obama and Congress. These days, the capital of the most powerful nation on earth is in flames.

Donald Trump's march across H Street on Monday for a photo-shoot in front of a church, his path cleared by riot police, showed the same disregard for rules and norms that the 45th president of the United States has shown toward the "Washington Consensus" - a free-trade, liberal view of the world backed by multilateral bodies like the International Monetary Fund.

In reality, that idea was dying well before Trump came along, but he has certainly accelerated its decline since taking office in 2017.