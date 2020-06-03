When I first arrived in Washington, DC in October 2013, the government was locked down thanks to a budget dispute between then-President Barack Obama and Congress. These days, the capital of the most powerful nation on earth is in flames.

Donald Trump's march across H Street on Monday for a photo-shoot in front of a church, his path cleared by riot police, showed the same disregard for rules and norms that the 45th president of the United States has shown toward the "Washington Consensus" - a free-trade, liberal view of the world backed by multilateral bodies like the International Monetary Fund.

In reality, that idea was dying well before Trump came along, but he has certainly accelerated its decline since taking office in 2017.

Consensus in Washington was also disintegrating in domestic politics as the 2013 shutdown showed - that marked the 42nd attempt by Congressional Republicans to defund the Affordable Care Act, or "Obamacare".

When Trump moved into the White House, most commentators believed that he would tone things down and run a conventional Republican administration.

He has done anything but.

In his first act, Trump withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade pact with a raft of Asian countries that was designed to stem the rise of China and whose mind-numbingly slow negotiations had chewed up a vast amount of my time as Reuters' economics editor for the Americas.

Trump then took aim at a key trade pact between the US, Canada and Mexico called NAFTA which is one of the oldest and most imitated agreements, taking to Twitter and the airwaves to denounce it.

The problem with Trump's economic agenda was that he hadn't thought it through, a theme that would dominate the policies of his presidency.

In between the tweets and fiery speeches, months passed before the US brought its new NAFTA proposals to the table and the talks then stalled.

In the end, Trump hailed the "biggest trade deal ever made" and rechristened it USMCA to make it sound more "American".

The reality was that the concessions were minor and the damage caused in terms of diplomacy and business confidence was much larger.

The same pattern has emerged in on-off trade talks with China, ramping up sanctions and tariffs that are essentially paid for by American consumers on everything from Christmas tree lights to vaping devices.

So it was little surprise recently to hear him name-check Ireland and its pharmaceutical exports to the US as a threat to national security there.

Trump's economic agenda domestically has played out in much the same chaotic way, inflicting maximum damage for questionable gains.

My time in DC coincided with that of Janet Yellen as chair of the Federal Reserve and it was her determination to "run the economy hot" by keeping interest rates low that was responsible for the record-breaking US expansion and for the creation of millions of jobs.

Perhaps the writing was on the wall for Yellen, a noted economist and public servant, from the get-go, at least as far as Trump was concerned.

In the final ad for his campaign, he railed against those "who control the levers of power in Washington and for the global special interests".

The images of George Soros and Yellen, both Jewish, were superimposed over the term "global special interests".

Even under pressure from Trump, Yellen maintained her cool and stressed the separation of roles between Congress and the Fed, although when I asked her in a private conversation about whether there could be common ground between the two New Yorkers, Trump from Queens, and she from Brooklyn, she replied: "We are not from the same worlds".

At the end of her first term in February 2018, she was gone, to be replaced by one of her deputies, Jerome Powell, a former Treasury official from the Bush era and much more of an American blue-blood than the diminutive Yellen with her distinctive Brooklyn accent.

The honeymoon with Powell was over by July of that year with Trump slating his own nominee for raising interest rates as the economy grew.

By October, Trump said in public that Powell was "going loco" and by the end of the year, the president had discussed firing him.

Powell may have been Trump's pick, but he wasn't his patsy, and has distinguished himself in the face of the President's assaults.

It was just as well he stood as a bulwark because it meant the Fed was able to step in decisively as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the American economy with aggressive interest rate cuts and a huge expansion of its money printing.

Even before the protests over the police killing of George Floyd, consultancy Oxford Economics was predicting that an unemployment rate that was well above its financial crisis peaks and the shock to household incomes would cost Trump the presidency come November.

On the economic front - as well as politically - Trump has nothing to gain from backing down in the months leading up to the November election.

His administration this week geared up for another trade war over digital taxes. Trump already has the authorisation he needs to start a major trade war with Europe over cars and has threatened that he does not want to see German makes on the streets of New York.

That ignores the reality that BMW's Spartanburg plant is the largest exporter of cars by value from America and the provider of 10,000 jobs.

When I was at Reuters, we did an analysis showing that of 656,000 manufacturing jobs created in the US between 2010 and 2014, two thirds came from foreign investment.

Perhaps what differentiates the Trump administration from others, especially that of his predecessor, can be summed up by that walk across H Street to the photo op in front of St John's Episcopal Church, flanked by riot police.

Back in 2015, Obama made much the same walk accompanied by the winner of the teacher of the year awards, smiling and in shirt sleeves as he took her to the Teaism tea shop, a local landmark less than a minute's walk from the Church.

Today, all that's left of Teaism is a burnt-out husk.