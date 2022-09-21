| 14.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Warfare has changed, and so has the Russian soldier, with no Georgy Zhukovs to be found

Declan Power

Police officers detain a man in Moscow on September 21, 2022, following calls to protest against partial mobilisation announced by President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AFP/Getty Expand

Close

Police officers detain a man in Moscow on September 21, 2022, following calls to protest against partial mobilisation announced by President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AFP/Getty

Police officers detain a man in Moscow on September 21, 2022, following calls to protest against partial mobilisation announced by President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AFP/Getty

Police officers detain a man in Moscow on September 21, 2022, following calls to protest against partial mobilisation announced by President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AFP/Getty

NEWS this week of Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s announcement that he was applying a “partial mobilisation” of key Russian military reserves is undoubtedly an attempt to escalate tension in relation to the war in Ukraine.

So, too, are the statements that Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine will be given the opportunity to have plebiscites to legitimise pro-Russian independent regimes.

More On Vladimir Putin

Most Watched

Privacy