Warfare has changed, and so has the Russian soldier, with no Georgy Zhukovs to be found

NEWS this week of Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s announcement that he was applying a “partial mobilisation” of key Russian military reserves is undoubtedly an attempt to escalate tension in relation to the war in Ukraine.

So, too, are the statements that Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine will be given the opportunity to have plebiscites to legitimise pro-Russian independent regimes.

However, as an exercise in Russian state muscle-flexing, they have fallen flat on their face. The primary reason for this is the abysmal performance of all Russian military forces that have so far been deployed in the war in Ukraine.

From way back in its history Russia has always relied on two things to give it the advantage on the battlefield. Weight of numbers and the weather. In WWII, the weather was a Russian ally and gave the bloodied state time to recover its military composure after the initial Nazi invasion.

Marshalling the vast population of the Soviet Union to both fight and produce in support of the war effort worked. But it won’t work now, warfare has changed… and so has the Russian soldier.

The era has passed whereby the average Russian conscript can be terrified into producing a competent performance on the battlefield. Ukraine has proved this.

In any event, at least in WWII, the poorly equipped and trained Russian conscripts who chased the Nazis back to Berlin were led by highly competent generals such as Marshal Georgy Zhukov. So far there are no “Zhukovs” to be found in this iteration of Russia’s engagement in war.

The lack-lustre leadership of Russian troops has been met head on by the much more agile and effective leadership of the Ukrainian generals facing them. The irony is that all of these senior officers, both Ukrainian and Russian, would have once attended the same military academies and many probably roomed together during their cadet days.

However, while the Russian leadership became flaccid and more interested in producing a favourable cosmetic appearance of military might, so often the case in totalitarian regime militaries, the Ukrainians had to go on a steep learning curve following the annexation of Crimea and the start of low-intensity conflict in the Donbas region.

The benefits of Nato training from the strategic leadership of Ukraine’s armed forces, down to the tactical level of the smallest fire teams on the front line, have been well applied. If Nato needed confirmation that their command and control systems for managing a modern military engaged in conventional combat, then Ukraine has given it to them in spades.

Added to this has been the proving of Western world weapons systems and platforms. To understand this is to understand how a much smaller military like Ukraine’s were able to successfully launch their offensive against a giant adversary like Russia in the last few weeks.

The deployment of the long-range weapons Ukraine had been screaming for from the West has been vindicated with this offensive. But also, superior Ukrainian planning, operational security and the “over the horizon” Nato electronic and cyber intelligence showed Russia is not going to win this battle on conventional lines…no matter how much their cheerleaders claim they will once they apply their superior numbers.

These cheerleaders forget the lessons from the Afghan war in the 1980s. Then the might of the Russian military was up against the rag-tag militias of the Mujahadeen. While not lacking for courage, the Muj had nothing like the training or cohesion of Ukraine’s military, but with minimal Western weapons supply (especially compared to today), they managed to send the Russians back across their border with their tails between their legs after nearly 10 years of a war of attrition.

So, therefore now expect Russia to put more effort into political and economic warfare. So far that’s not working so well, with the EU and the rest of the West standing firm against Russia’s weaponisation of energy.

For us here in Ireland, far away from the kinetic battlefield, the physical war is somewhat remote, but Russia’s developing attempts to escalate the war at a political level with the illegal plebiscites mentioned earlier or further attempts to blackmail, bully or undermine smaller nations will only increase.

Expect to see singular efforts throughout Europe to attack from within, attempts to upset political consensus, disinformation to divide citizens and a mix of grey and black propaganda to split EU and Nato solidarity.

For Russia these are tactics that have served them well in the past and they have relied on them as much as weight-of-numbers and indiscriminate artillery bombardments.

Be prepared.

