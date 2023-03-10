Walking is a pursuit that makes us human and frees us from the fuss of modern life

I’ve been walking a lot this week. It’s something that’s taking up much of our lives, from the daily goal of 10,000 steps to a means of escape to some kind of clarity in our hectic lives.

It was a chat with a nurse who’s going on a Camino trek in a few weeks’ time that set me thinking about it.

We talked of the Camino and what it means spiritually and physically. My love of walking began not in Ireland, but in Australia. Living as I did in inner-city Sydney, I would walk to university and back each day.

I shunned the subway and buses and walked the 4km from my home in Potts Point to my office at the University of Technology. It was a walk that took around an hour each way. Those great walks would bring me around the city, from Haymarket to the Botanical Gardens.

Many of those roads in Sydney were very old. They were formed not by the British and Irish settlers, but by indigenous Australians of the Gadigal and Eora nations who had made trails through the bushland. I would often look at the skyscrapers of the city and think that only 200 years before, it had all been virgin. A world of trees had been transformed into the cityscape.

Those first walks stirred in me a desire to travel and enjoy places on foot. In the years that followed, I would walk around Uluru, the spiritual monolith at the heart of Australia (formerly known as Ayers Rock).

Read More

I would then walk around New York and, later still, I would return to the farm and the local world that had raised me. There was work, but there was solace and connection too.

Pheidippides had his marathon-running, but there at that moment I had my walking.

It was our first steps that set us apart as a species. We were the upright ape, the walking ape, and incrementally we discovered the never-ending horizon. This drew us on to explore all the unknown world. The world we know was found step by step.

In 2018, the Norwegian writer Erling Kagge published a book on walking, and despite its small size it has so much to say on the topic. Kagge proved himself an exceptional person – he reached both poles and climbed Everest.

Yet he was modest about his achievements. He remarked once that the great secret to walking to the South Pole was simply to put one foot in front of the other.

He wrote of the need to allow “the world to vanish as you go into it”.

Years ago I made a radio programme on walking the High Line in New York. This reclaimed elevated train line, now a public park, brought walking into a new light for New Yorkers. At the time, I had said there were many kinds of walking – strolling, rambling, walking socially and walking with intent.

My producer would always joke with me that the piece had been a bit silly, but I see now that perhaps I didn’t have the words then to put into meaning what walking meant to me.

It’s an act that asks so little of us, but can deliver so much. Maybe the act doesn’t need to be over-analysed – it just needs to be enjoyed. Perhaps that was what I had missed in my radio programme.

While walking in the mountains of Asturias in northern Spain, my old hiking shoes of many years finally gave way when the right sole fell off. I bought a new pair from a shop in a small village in the mountains and wondered where this pair would bring me.

The last pair had seen so much of the world, from the mountains of Vietnam to the Cliffs of Moher. If you’re a walking geek, there’s excitement in a new pair of walking boots or shoes because there’s promise of new untold adventures.

When Henry David Thoreau, a great hero of mine and the author of the quiet epic, Walden, wrote on the subject of walking, he lamented that people were no longer undertaking the great pilgrimages of the past. Were he alive today, he would be heartened by their popularity now.

For him, every walk could be “a sort of crusade”. A conquering of our inner world. I like that sentiment.

Maybe at a time when every hour is so crowded, we need to embark on a private pilgrimage. It might not be to the Holy Land, like Thoreau undertook, or to the inhospitable South Pole, like Kagge, but it can be a short release from the constraints of a hectic world.