Waking up to a new dawn in our dealings with an old neighbour

So what will be the future relationship between Ireland and the United Kingdom look like after Brexit really kicks in? Once the wretched Covid-19 pandemic is under control, the optimistic belief is that travel and much of trade will continue successfully. The Common Travel Area between Ireland and Britain is unaffected by Brexit – it was recognised throughout the EU-UK negotiations as part of the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Higher tariffs or quotas will not be applied between the UK and Ireland, although trade may be more complicated and food imports from the UK may be more costly. We will see how things will work out – there could be measures to mitigate trade damage. There are also concerns about implications for the Irish fishing industry and anxieties that continental fishermen may seek more harvests in Irish waters.

On post-Brexit border controls, the British government is expecting “bumps on the road” – some might even call it chaos. And yet, in the long run, when everything settles down, it’s reasonable to expect that adaptations will be made and arrangements will be worked out.

Trading between nations is a practice as old as civilisation itself, and people find ways and means to facilitate it because trading brings benefits. As Bobby McDonagh, former Irish Ambassador to the UK has written: “Trade, despite the obstacles posed by Brexit, can over time be developed to the advantage of both countries.” Commitment to peace in the North is, similarly, a value firmly shared.

It’s regrettable that the DUP – and the ScotNats – cast their vote against the UK-EU Brexit deal, which is surely the best compromise that could have been reached. But again, over time, my betting is that ways will be found for the island of Ireland and the island of Britain to work together. Too many interests are intertwined not to do so.

Developing new ways of cooperating within ‘the Anglo-Celtic Isles’ – as some have suggested renaming what used to be the British Isles – involves a changing and dynamic relationship. Devolution within Britain itself has already altered the contours and composition of what formally remains the UK.

The need to manage Covid has given rise to a new lexicon emerging from the London government: they often now describe “the United Kingdom”, as “the Four Nations”, indicating England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, acknowledging the divergences between the various regions. These relationships are, moreover, always in flux.

Read More

Scotland’s Nicola Sturgeon has forged herself an increasingly high profile and now has majority backing for independence – with a view to re-applying to join the EU as an independent nation. It could happen.

The North’s situation is always fragile, but there appears to be increasing support for a “shared island” approach with the Republic – the Covid crisis has prompted this, too. Within England, the rise to power of city mayors, like the popular Andy Burnham in Manchester and the very capable mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees, has changed local governance.

Treaties can be signed and sealed, but as time goes by, practice can gradually edge the reality in new directions. The controversial Anglo-Irish Treaty of December 1921 laid the foundations for the Irish Free State, which so many ardent Republicans did not accept as a definition of freedom. And yet the Free State gradually edged forwards, aligning itself with Canada in 1926 to redefine structures of independence within the Commonwealth.

Subsequently, De Valera changed the legacy of that Treaty entirely. After 1949, when Ireland became a republic, it was predicted that trade and movement would be impaired between the two islands: but connections were facilitated and relations smoothed over.

The relationships around the European Union, Britain and Ireland will also shift shape in the coming years. And Ireland could be in an advantageous position, being fully part of the EU, and at the same time retaining that close trading, geographical and familial relationship with that other island.

Britain may even come to depend more on Ireland as a broker within the EU – its “most comfortable interlocuteur”, as the former Ambassador puts it. (It’s been noticeable how frequently, during the December Brexit negotiations, the BBC turned to Tony Connolly of RTE for a trusted interpretation of the latest EU signals, despite there being at least three seasoned BBC correspondents based in Brussels.)

Some 25pc of Brits are reckoned to have an Irish grandparent, and well over a million of them have applied for, and obtained, an Irish passport, easing their movements within continental Europe post-Brexit. That’s a considerable inter-connection, too.

And having Joe Biden in the White House – his security code name is “Celtic” – is surely a transatlantic plus, and could strengthen Ireland’s hand in the interplay of British-Irish and EU relations.

Nobody can foresee exactly how things will pan out in the future, because there are always “unknown unknowns”. Who predicted a pandemic that would halt so much of our travel and international movements? But there are enough good omens around the politics, the trade, and the cultural links to be optimistic that the future can be positive – and the post-Brexit situation be made to work.

Ireland has many historic connections with continental Europe, and is strongly committed to the EU. But bi-lateral relations within the “Anglo-Celtic Isles” will always make sense too, just as within the EU, nations with common concerns – the Visegrad group, the Nordics, the Club Meds – acknowledge the links that they share.