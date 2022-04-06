Volodymyr Zelensky held the Dáil in thrall as he outlined the carnage in his country

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky held the Dáil in thrall, along with tens of thousands watching around the country as he outlined the carnage in his country today.

Grave but patient, showing us respect and honour by his address and attention, the embodiment of Ukrainian resistance found time to thank Ireland for its efforts.

Wearing an olive green shirt, he joined the joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad from his office in Kyiv, with its familiar yellow and blue flag alongside.

Many in the chamber wore yellow and blue combinations in solidarity with the war-torn country Others had ribbons symbolising waving wheatfields and a blue sky, a sign of Ukraine’s abundance.

Now the land is grey, pock-marked and body-strewn, the sky streaked by missiles and spattered with attack helicopters.

Mr Zelensky took to his broadcast chair with its familiar brown headrest promptly at 10am. Immediately a hush fell on the chamber. The excitement of history being made fell instead into a sober silence at the realisation of the atrocities and suffering that were making for this moment.

For that reason, the first international leader to address the Oireachtas virtually had no need to ape the others in quoting Yeats or Heaney or anyone else.

This was to be inspiring precisely because it did not reach for inspiration – but instead worked the perspiration of need and urgency in light of stark facts. He had no time to waste on the fripperies.

The Indo Daily: Russian Roulette – will Ireland have to ration its gas supply?

The president began by reciting attacks on a food storage depot, and the Russians putting mines into the fields as they retreat. The faces of our legislators were raised, rapt, looking at the screens as he spoke.

They were blocking the seaports and vessels already loaded with agricultural cargoes and schools. “Why are they doing this? Because for them hunger is also a weapon,” he said.

In martyred Mariupol they are “bombing 24/7” and not a single house is left unscathed, he said. And after the Bucha butchery: “We don't know how many citizens of Mariupol have been killed by Russia.”

He sketched a mental picture of inhabitants in basements drawing maps of “how to find the bodies of the dead who are buried in their yards.” The hundreds of abandoned cars and vans on the highways will tell another story when it is safe to survey them, he suggested.

So when he cited “at least 167 children killed in Ukraine” we knew it was understatement and it was all the more horrifying in that light. “We don't know yet all the atrocities of Mariupol and the victims in other areas of Ukraine,” he said.

Read More

The Taoiseach took notes as he spoke. The statistics rained down remorselessly – the Russian shelling of 927 educational institutions, damage to 158 hospitals, shooting at 78 ambulances. “They were targeting even churches and shelters that they knew for sure that there is nobody there but women and children.”

They had come to Ukraine as a “colonising army”, said Mr Zelensky, conscious of the ingrained folk memory of his listeners. Then came an echo of the Einsatzgruppen of World War II by the mention of “special groups” that accompanied the invasion, “deliberately looking for and killing teachers and community leaders in the occupied districts”.

He thanked us – and the Dáil was humbled. “Since the very first days you are supporting Ukraine.. although you are a neutral country, you have not remained neutral to the disaster and to the mishaps that Russia has brought.”

That’s what the translator accidentally said – mishaps – a gentle word which only served to underline deliberate euphemisms like “special military operation” and worse.

He was grateful to every citizen of Ireland, he said, for the humanitarian and financial support extended and “for your caring about Ukrainian people who found shelter on your land”.

But he added that he could not tolerate any indecisiveness now. Ireland should “show more leadership” to convince EU partners to introduce more rigid sanctions against Russia. It was the headline of the address. “We have to put an end to trading with Russia.”

There were political and business leaders “who still think that war crimes are not something as horrific as financial losses”. The cold-blooded logic of what he was saying was chilling. The money Russia receives goes to its war machine.

This was not a feel-good address for the Oireachtas to wallow in the warmth... our politicians were told they should be discomfited by what was going and what was being left undone. Some really ought to have shifted in their seats – but still they watched transfixed.

He signed off by thanking us for our support for Ukrainian EU membership, and then he sat unsmiling – but in terse acknowledgment of his standing ovation.

He doesn’t need our recognition, nor much more sympathy. He needs our help.