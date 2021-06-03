Virus variant made me vigilant going north

Trying to keep the Brits out of this green and pleasant land of ours is something of a joke.

Except it isn’t, of course. It’s deadly serious. Deadly being the operative word since the so-called Indian variant is spreading in the UK and responsible, according to British Health Secretary Matt Hancock, for “more than half and potentially as many as three-quarters” of the country’s new cases.

Apart from my son, who lives in Dublin, all of the other members of my small family live in Yorkshire. I last saw my sister (in Northern Ireland) last August, and I haven’t seen her husband, or my niece, her husband and their two children since February last year. All of the adults are now fully vaccinated.

Yet if any of them want to come to see me, there’s PCR testing, plus quarantine this side of the Irish Sea involved.

If I want to go to them, again there’s testing involved before I return, plus quarantining back at home.

“Why don’t you drive to Belfast, leave your car at your friend’s house and fly to England for a few days?” asked a friend the other day.

The answer is that I just don’t feel comfortable about doing that. It’s all very well to be selfish in such circumstances, but it’s not the thing to do right now, especially with the variant increasingly prevalent there.

In many ways, however, I wonder why I’m being so vigilant.

Last weekend, I drove to the North very early on Saturday morning and back again in the afternoon. It’s a long haul to Coleraine, but it was my aunt’s funeral. So, seven hours of driving or no seven of hours driving, that’s what was happening.

North of the Border on what was a bank holiday there, I noticed quite a few British-registered (not Northern Ireland-registered) cars.

Some of those people were presumably spending time in that part of the country, but what about the English cars I saw in and around Belfast and Newry as I headed south again?

Who’s to say those people haven’t been happily sunning themselves in Donegal or Dublin since last weekend?

Who’s to say, indeed, because I saw not one PSNI or Garda checkpoint anywhere on my 550km round-trip. Not one.

Surely, with the opening up of the Common Travel Area between the Republic and Great Britain still on hold, there should be better monitoring of who’s coming into the Republic – and why.

It’s difficult, of course. And yes, I know I drove the other way for a brief visit, but I was in the church with only a handful of my cousins (all vaccinated) and then in another graveyard to attend to my parents’ grave, something I haven’t done now for almost a year.

Mind you, when you hear a few of the stories doing the rounds, we only have ourselves to blame if the variant takes off here.

A friend in England told me the other day that one of her friends was booked in to a hotel in the Republic for a stay in early July.

Having organised flights to Belfast because it suited better, she would be hiring a car and driving from there. But she was getting anxious about it, so she rang the hotel.

“What should I do?” she asked the person on the other end of the phone. “You’ll be grand,” she was told. “Just make sure you have a Northern Ireland address to hand in case you’re stopped and questioned.”

Stopped and questioned? Chance would be a fine thing.