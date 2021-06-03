| 14.1°C Dublin

Virus variant made me vigilant going north

Roslyn Dee

A Garda checkpoint at the Border last October. Photo by PA Photo Expand

Trying to keep the Brits out of this green and pleasant land of ours is something of a joke.

Except it isn’t, of course. It’s deadly serious. Deadly being the operative word since the so-called Indian variant is spreading in the UK and responsible, according to British Health Secretary Matt Hancock, for “more than half and potentially as many as three-quarters” of the country’s new cases.

Apart from my son, who lives in Dublin, all of the other members of my small family live in Yorkshire. I last saw my sister (in Northern Ireland) last August, and I haven’t seen her husband, or my niece, her husband and their two children since February last year. All of the adults are now fully vaccinated.

