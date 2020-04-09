| 7°C Dublin

Virus reminds us in the search for God we must look down at the small things

John Scally

Call to prayer: Thomas Brock (101) from Sunbury-on-Thames, England, the oldest active bell-ringer in the world, having rung the bells at his local church, St Mary&rsquo;s, since the age of seven. Photo: PA Wire Expand

Last night my best friend suggested that we should cancel Good Friday this year. His logic was that the idea of calling anything good during the current crisis was a contradiction in terms.

The coronavirus struck the world with the ferocity of a tsunami. Apart from the global trail of illness, economic devastation and death, it sparked a tidal wave of fear.

It struck at something deep inside us and shattered many of our cherished certainties. We thought we were in control but nature reminded us of our fragility, vulnerability and mortality, not with a gentle whisper but with a primeval scream. It had echoes of a medieval plague but our 21st-century world struggled to find an adequate response to it.