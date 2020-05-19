| 12.7°C Dublin

Virus crisis has shone spotlight on pitiful standards in some of our nursing homes

Eddie Molloy

Perfect storm: Nursing home patients really suffered with the Covid-19 virus. Photo: Lisa F Young Expand

As the Covid-19 crisis unfolded, we acquired a new vocabulary to explain what was going on, with terms like 'flattening the curve', 'cocooning' and 'test, self-isolate, trace'. We also learned about 'pre-existing conditions' or 'underlying conditions', like diabetes or coronary heart disease, which make people especially vulnerable to the virus.

There was, however, another pre-existing condition: many of the nursing homes in which people live, combined with residents' underlying health problems, created the perfect storm and caused a shockingly high rate of fatalities among elders.

Many will recall the Áras Attracta (2014) and Leas Cross (2005) nursing home scandals, but the more pervasive shortcomings of nursing homes in Ireland are less well known.