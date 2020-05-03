| 7.4°C Dublin

Violence in home is an issue we can't ignore, either now or after lockdown

Challenge: Ellen O&rsquo;Malley Dunlop is the acting CEO of Saoirse Women&rsquo;s Refuge. Photo: Damien Eagers/INM Expand

Challenge: Ellen O’Malley Dunlop is the acting CEO of Saoirse Women’s Refuge. Photo: Damien Eagers/INM

Ellen O’Malley Dunlop

Last week saw a rapid data collection and response panel to ascertain the prevalence of domestic violence in the current lockdown climate, as a consequence of Covid-19.

Research tells us that one of the most common contexts for domestic violence to thrive is when the perpetrator isolates the victim from family and friends.

This is very often a consequence of many months, and sometimes years, of coercive controlling behaviour on the part of the perpetrator to separate the victim from their loved ones so that he (and sometimes she) can have total control over their partner.