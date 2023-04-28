Vincent Guérend: Sudan evacuation of Irish and French citizens shows value of EU security co-operation

Sudan is subject to multiple crises and the situation has recently considerably worsened with the outbreak of civil war, which has left hundreds of people dead and many more injured.

France, like other partner countries, has called on the parties involved to stop the fighting and to resume a political dialogue in the interest of the people of Sudan.

Because of the deteriorating situation, France has joined a co-ordinated effort by European Union member states and partners to ensure an effective evacuation operation of EU and other citizens.

Thanks to its military capabilities, France has ensured an air-lift of 538 people, of whom 209 are French nationals and 46 Irish citizens, and citizens of 41 other countries from Africa, North America and Asia.

Furthermore, a French navy frigate has also assisted the United Nations in Port Sudan and evacuated by sea 398 people, of which five are French citizens with more than 50 from other countries including the US and Canada.

The evacuation is a prime example of the benefits of European co-operation and strategic autonomy. The French army was able to ensure the security of Khartoum Airport so that flights could leave in the safest possible conditions before Germany took over this responsibility a few days later.

The operation was led collectively by France, Spain, Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands, along with other EU member states, and it showed true European co-operation. The excellent work between the French and Irish diplomatic services also helped ensure the swift evacuation of Irish citizens.

All of this took place in the context of the ongoing EU co-operation in political and operational areas, and in the framework of the EU “strategic compass” – an ambitious plan of action adopted last year which aims to strengthen EU security and defence policy by 2030.

France was in a position to offer its help to partners, thanks to its assets in the region and thanks to the support of the authorities of Djibouti and Saudi Arabia.

In another crisis and in another region, it may have been a different EU member state which would have taken the lead in this way.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Ireland’s membership of the EU. Irish, French, European and non-European leaders have often rightly underlined that Ireland’s path since its EU accession is a real success story.

We all hope the situation can be resolved peacefully, but looking ahead, the EU must continue to work together on the international stage, including in the area of security and defence, for the benefits of its citizens.

Vincent Guérend is the French Ambassador to Ireland