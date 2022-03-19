Viktor Orban’s alliance with Vladimir Putin could be about to backfire at the ballot box

Viktor Orban, Hungary’s tough-guy right-wing prime minister, has spent his past 12 years in power working to win the accolade of “Vladimir Putin’s closest EU ally”. Precisely a fortnight from tomorrow, Hungarian voters go to the polls to pronounce on Mr Orban’s bid for a fourth consecutive term as head of government.

Putin’s decision to send tanks into Ukraine on February 24 has transformed the Russian leader into an internationally reviled war criminal. This has left Mr Orban with an urgent need to recast his strategy in a fight against the united front of all six main opposition parties.

The head of the self-styled illiberal but democratic Fidesz party, which only 12 months ago finally parted company with Europe’s mainstream Christian Democrat EPP bloc, had figured next month’s election as a more-of-the-same outing. Mr Orban and his lieutenants were set to go again with their politico-cultural war against old enemies including liberals, migrants and the EU, with frequent references to the US-based billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who is Hungarian-born and has long been painted as a hate figure.

But the fallout from the weeks of Ukrainian horrors – with 250,000 refugees fleeing to Hungary – has swept away many certainties and made years of cosying up to Putin distinctly problematic for Mr Orban and Fidesz.

Anecdotally, the hardcore Orbanites can be heard talking up fake news and suspicions about Ukraine. But opponents are emboldened, and less convinced Fidesz backers are open to persuasion about breaking new political ground.

For the first time in years, the united opposition are rated with a chance. Their leader is an understated mayor of a small city called Hodmezovasarhely – comparable in size to Limerick. Peter Marki-Zay is a conservative who opposes same-sex marriage, abortion and divorce. But, crucially, he does not favour legislating against such things.

“In western society, the church does not rule everyday life,” he has said. His choice as an alternative prime minister was a surprise, but could prove tactically beneficial. He often sounds like an old-school US Republican, favouring low taxes and small government.

It took quite some time for Mr Orban to find a new political groove after Putin’s tanks rolled into Ukraine and rockets began to rain down on its unfortunate people over three weeks ago.

He quietly did not oppose any of the EU sanctions against Moscow and held his country’s ground as a member of Nato.

Then, last Tuesday, he turned the country’s national day, commemorating Hungary’s revolution in 1848 against the absolutist Hapsburg monarchs, into a “peace day”. The new mantra suggested a classic choice for voters between “a pro-peace right and a pro-war left”.

Mr Orban told the “peace day” crowd on Tuesday that Hungary must stay out of this war. “We cannot get between the Ukrainian anvil and the Russian hammer,” he said, rather pithily.

But it has also been noted that while he quietly fell into line with EU sanctions against Russia, he has not tried to lessen Hungarian dependence on Russian energy. Nor will he join his former eastern bloc neighbours in Nato in helping arm Ukraine, or permit weapons destined for there to cross his country.

His electoral opponents have quickly moved their campaign into the same space. Katalin Cseh, an MEP from the opposition Momentum group, said they had long been suspicious of Fidesz’s consorting with Putin.

Mr Marki-Zay, the would-be new prime minister, said the election came down to a straight choice over whether Hungary was headed east or west. “Orban and Putin or the west and Europe – these are the stakes,” he said. “A choice between the dark or the good side of history.”