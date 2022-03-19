| 8.8°C Dublin

Viktor Orban’s alliance with Vladimir Putin could be about to backfire at the ballot box

John Downing

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban is making a bid for a fourth consecutive term as head of government. Photo: Reuters/Bernadett Szabo Expand
Vladimir Putin&rsquo;s decision to send tanks into Ukraine has transformed him into an internationally reviled war criminal. Photo: Reuters Expand

Viktor Orban, Hungary’s tough-guy right-wing prime minister, has spent his past 12 years in power working to win the accolade of “Vladimir Putin’s closest EU ally”. Precisely a fortnight from tomorrow, Hungarian voters go to the polls to pronounce on Mr Orban’s bid for a fourth consecutive term as head of government.

Putin’s decision to send tanks into Ukraine on February 24 has transformed the Russian leader into an internationally reviled war criminal. This has left Mr Orban with an urgent need to recast his strategy in a fight against the united front of all six main opposition parties.

