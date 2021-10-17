| 14°C Dublin

Victims of abuse are treated like enemies of the State

Gene Kerrigan

Cartoon by Tom Halliday Expand

Cartoon by Tom Halliday

Last week, in the Budget, the S tate put aside €31m for redress for people who were sexually assaulted in day schools, including those assaulted by a teacher in Co Cork 48 years ago.

Why the massive gap between crime and redress?

In 1998, 23 years ago, the teacher, Leo Hickey, admitted in court to 21 sample charges, involving 386 separate sexual assaults, and was sentenced to three years in jail.

