Victims of abuse are treated like enemies of the State

Last week, in the Budget, the S tate put aside €31m for redress for people who were sexually assaulted in day schools, including those assaulted by a teacher in Co Cork 48 years ago.

Why the massive gap between crime and redress?

In 1998, 23 years ago, the teacher, Leo Hickey, admitted in court to 21 sample charges, involving 386 separate sexual assaults, and was sentenced to three years in jail.

As late as 2008, the Irish State convinced the Supreme Court that the State was not liable for the acts of the teacher. Six years after that ruling, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that the Irish State was indeed liable for redress for those sexual assaults.

And another seven years have passed before the State finally allocated the money.

Do we see a pattern here?

An individual — in this case Louise O’Keeffe, who was sexually assaulted by Hickey as an eight-year-old — demanded the State take responsibility. The State refused.

Last week, in its allocation of redress funds, the State seems — and that’s a tentative “seems” — to have stopped the foot-dragging.

Throughout this matter, the political establishment stood idly by, leaving the powerful State to do as it wished.

Throughout this matter, the reputation of the Catholic Church was further damaged, if that’s possible.

And at no point did anyone rush to congratulate the Irish courts for their courageous defence of the rights of the individual in conflict with the State.

It’s a squalid affair, involving a prolonged effort by the State to crush an individual — Louise O’Keeffe — for demanding accountability.

In 1962, Leo Hickey got a position as a teacher in the small national school in Dunderrow, Co Cork, close to Kinsale.

In 1971, a parent of a pupil made a complaint about Hickey. It was, as far as we know, the first alert the authorities got that Hickey was unsuited to the role of teacher.

The complaint was made to the school’s priest/manager. Under the 19th-century arrangement between the State and the churches, the State provided the money to run the primary schools. The day-to-day control remained with clerics — predominantly the Catholic Church — in the form of the priest/manager.

The priest/manager at Dunderrow did nothing following the complaint about Hickey’s behaviour: no police, no informing the Department of Education.

This do-nothing response has been so common over the decades that it’s as though the Catholic Church and State authorities had come to see sexual abuse as a de facto aspect of everyday life — albeit an undesirable aspect, like bad weather.

And, they seemed to believe that — as with bad weather — there wasn’t a lot you could do about it.

Read More

It’s not that they didn’t know. As early as 1931, the Carrigan Report contained evidence from the Police Commissioner that there was an “alarming amount of sexual crime increasing yearly, a feature of which was the large number of cases of criminal interference with girls and children from 16 years downwards, including many cases of children under 10 years”.

The commissioner reckoned less than 15pc of sexual crime was prosecuted.

In 1973, two years after the first complaint about Leo Hickey, Louise O’Keeffe was a pupil at Dunderrow national school. In the spring and summer of that year, Hickey sexually assaulted her when she attended his music class. She was eight.

Later in 1973, a number of parents made complaints about Hickey. The parents held a meeting, chaired by the priest/manager. The result was that Hickey took sick leave, then he resigned. Again, the priest/manager did not report Hickey’s conduct to gardaí or to the Department of Education.

Hickey moved on to another school, undisturbed for another 20 years or so.

Over the years, we learned of the various ways trauma affected abuse victims. Some were broken by what happened, some found refuge in alcohol or other drugs, some sought counselling, others kept it to themselves, still others smothered the memories.

Louise O’Keeffe suppressed the experience. She told her mother, but as little as possible. As an adult, O’Keeffe suffered psychological difficulties which had a significant impact on her personal life.

In 1995, Leo Hickey retired from teaching after 33 years. Some time after that, a former Dunderrow pupil went to the police and made allegations against Hickey.

Three years later, Hickey pleaded guilty and was jailed. During the Garda investigation into Hickey, the police interviewed Louise O’Keeffe.

Answering questions about the Dunderrow years, and hearing other victims tell their stories, brought out the experiences she had suppressed, and which she now believed were the root of those psychological difficulties that damaged her life.

She took a civil case against Hickey and won damages. She also sued the State.

When the State is sued, it responds like the human body reacting to a virus — its immune system goes into full attack mode, trying to repulse the invader.

Looking at the events in the O’Keeffe case, you can almost hear doors slamming, shields going up, and the growling of a defensive animal determined to destroy this enemy of the State.

The ostensible motive for this aggression is that the State’s servants are “protecting the taxpayers’ money”.

The State threw the old “statute of limitations” at O’Keeffe, but she won that one.

On the face of it, O’Keeffe’s case was simple and easy. At school, she was damaged by an employee of the State. The State, as we all know, is responsible for education — it controls, provides funds for, supervises and makes policy decisions about education.

Except, that’s not true, technically speaking.

In the early 19th century, Irish Catholics, ruled by a foreign power which was linked to an “established” Protestant church, were fearful that state schools would be used to undermine their beliefs. They accepted state schools on condition that they would be managed by the appropriate religious hierarchy — which meant Catholic bishops managing schools for Catholics.

When the British left, the Catholic bishops persuaded conservative Irish politicians to maintain that arrangement with the new State — as the bishops and the politicians operated in tandem, in their shared interests.

This put the church in a powerful position. It also meant teachers were still technically employed by the school manager, not the State.

However, the State paid the salaries and effectively employed the teachers — for instance, the State’s teaching licence allowed Leo Hickey access to the children. He couldn’t teach — or prey — without it.

The High Court had another view. In 2006 it ruled against Louise O’Keeffe, based on the 19th century arrangement. Two years later the Supreme Court did the same.

With courage and stubbornness, O’Keeffe continued on to the European Court of Human Rights. In 2014 it ruled the State had “an inherent obligation of government” to protect schoolchildren from abuse. It pointed out the State’s knowledge of the rates of child sexual abuse.

And that was that — except it wasn’t. An unrepentant State contrived a way of denying some victims redress. If there was no complaint against a specific teacher before the child was abused — no redress.

Judge Iarfhlaith O’Neill assessed this and said the State’s position was an “inversion of logic and a fundamental unfairness to applicants”.

Truly, the State’s aggression towards its people needs to be dealt with.