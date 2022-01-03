| 7.9°C Dublin

Vicky Phelan may be tired at times, but she is never, ever weak

Billy Keane

Viewing of triptych was a special sort of homecoming for campaigner Vicky Phelan

Artist Vincent Devine and campaigner Vicky Phelan with the artwork, which was commissioned by Heroes Aid Expand

Close

Vicky Phelan came home yesterday – she’s Vicky Kelly here in Mooncoin.

Vicky always dresses well. The mask frames the eyes of a woman who has opened up the portal to the soul of a nation. Vicky has beautiful eyes. She carries herself with great dignity.

