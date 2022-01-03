Vicky Phelan may be tired at times, but she is never, ever weak

Vicky Phelan came home yesterday – she’s Vicky Kelly here in Mooncoin.

Vicky always dresses well. The mask frames the eyes of a woman who has opened up the portal to the soul of a nation. Vicky has beautiful eyes. She carries herself with great dignity.

Vicky told us she had a “lovely Christmas” in Limerick. For a while it looked as if our Vicky might not make Christmas this year. But she’s tough.

She may be the uncrowned queen of Ireland, but in south Kilkenny, Vicky is the Rose of Mooncoin. One of their own. Loved and cherished.

A socially distanced gathering came together in the community centre to view Vincent Devine’s epic painting of Vicky.

The triptych is the story of Vicky’s life and the story of her body. The painting was purchased by David Brennan, Vicky’s near neighbour.

David’s wife Alicia said to him “we have to buy this” – and they did.

Auctioneer Philip Sheppard sold the painting to David for €58,000 and all the proceeds went to Heroes Aid.

Vicky watched the bidding from the US. She knew David was the main bidder.

“Jesus, please don’t go up anymore,” she said.

David is seen as one of the Kelly family, like a brother. He has done very well. David is a doer and he will make sure Vicky’s legacy endures. The painting will now go on tour.

Vicky told us she would let us know when her energy would run out.

The plan was to launch the nationwide roll-out of the painting here in Mooncoin. Today the painting will go on display for January at the Solas Cancer Support Centre in Waterford as part of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

“Let’s get on with this.” she said. There’s no dawdling. When time is against you, time is of the essence. Her parents John and Gaby were by her side – no one nicer.

Vicky may be tired at times, but she’s never weak. Her siblings were there to keep her going. Her brother Robbie and his fiancée Fiona came home from New Zealand.

Vicky and Vincent went through the painting. It was open and honest.

Hours of collaboration went into the triptych. Vicky made a plea for women to get to know their own bodies.

There was no script. Vicky, David and Vincent spoke from the heart. There were some tears, but the overwhelming notion was just to get the message out.

But Vicky does care so much. Her heart has carried a range of emotions on a loop from love to hope to being scared. As the line from the country song goes, “sometimes it’s hard to be a woman”.

In an unguarded moment I snuck a look at Vicky. She sat on a chair for a rest, worn but not out. And I said to myself, “there you are Vicky, and just you, one woman who has changed the way we will forever see ourselves as a people”.

We are caring yes, and loving, definitely loving, but so many women are so unaware of the workings of their own bodies. This is Vicky’s message.

I didn’t know what to say when I met Vicky for the first time in person in the old hall in Mooncoin.

We had spoken on the phone, exchanged messages, Zoomed and kept in touch when she was up to it.

So here is what I should have said: “Dear Vicky, thanks for being so brave and so smart. Thanks too for showing us who we should strive to be.”

Here’s what I actually said. It was pure awkwardness on my part.

“Vicky,” I said. “The good news is now you have captured the Mooncoin title, the Rose of Tralee must surely be next up.” She always laughs.