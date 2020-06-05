| 9.3°C Dublin

Varadkar’s fast-track approach to easing Covid-19 restrictions could put us in a speed wobble and make us hit the brakes

Kevin Doyle

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar TD, leaves the press centre after speaking to the media at Government Buildings, Dublin, on the next phase of the Roadmap for reopening society and business following a Cabinet meeting. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA Wire Expand

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar TD, leaves the press centre after speaking to the media at Government Buildings, Dublin, on the next phase of the Roadmap for reopening society and business following a Cabinet meeting. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA Wire

RACING drivers have a theory that if everything seems under control, you’re not going fast enough..

For the past fortnight, it seemed that Ireland was finally getting on top of Covid-19.

By staying at home, ordinary people proved all-powerful in a battle nobody could have imagined just a few months ago. Winning the war was, and remains, literally in our hands.

