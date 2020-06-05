RACING drivers have a theory that if everything seems under control, you’re not going fast enough..

For the past fortnight, it seemed that Ireland was finally getting on top of Covid-19.

By staying at home, ordinary people proved all-powerful in a battle nobody could have imagined just a few months ago. Winning the war was, and remains, literally in our hands.

On May 1, the Department of Health reported 34 new deaths and 221 additional cases of the coronavirus.

One month later, on June 1, the figures were down to one death and 77 new cases.

The infamous reproduction rate, or ‘R number’, was “not negatively impacted” by phase one of Ireland’s plan to ease the Covid-19 restrictions and there is a steady downward trend in hospitalisations and ICU admissions.

And despite stories of people going to house parties with ‘wild abandon’ and biker gangs of teenagers roaming the parks looking for hugs, the public mood has been lifting too.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told us today that it is “safe” to go outside again and even inside other people’s home. Within 10 days, the shopping centres will be back in business.

Summer camps are back on the cards. The GAA season will be saved. And by the end of the month we’ll be allowed back to the pub, provided we order a plate of chips with our pints.

After so much misery, the announcement had a real feel-good factor.

The Taoiseach made a passing reference to the more-than 1,600 who have died from Covid-19. But his message was more about moving on than mourning. “We are heading in the right direction. And we have earned the right to be hopeful about the future again,” he said.

Hairdressers remains classified as probably the most dangerous activity in the country but those roots will get sorted in July.

Mary O’Rourke, the ex-minister and colourful ‘cocooner’ who has entertained readers of Independent.ie over recent weeks with tales of putting on lipstick to drive up and down the town of Athlone, declared it “a great day for Ireland”.

Her excitement will have been shared in countless homes where older people are preparing to welcome their families back, albeit in small groups.

Health Minister Simon Harris made a pitch for the younger audience, telling them that they will be able to see their friends in the playground again.

He said that they needed to keep listening to “Dr Tony” and indeed “Dr Leo” and that, in essence, the Government might let them escape from their annoying parents for a few hours of football training or scouts.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys warned that going to the shopping centre “is not a day out” - but tell that to someone who hasn’t been people-watching since St Patrick’s Day.

The new ‘Stay Local’ message, which will be in place for the next three weeks, has a nice ring to it.

People from Wicklow will rejoice. They will have full use of their beautiful beaches and mountains but Dublin northsiders are banned. Gardaí will be given the legal power to turn them back at the county border.

Some southsiders will be able to get across though, under the ‘20km rule’.

“Summer is not lost and this can be a summer of hope if we keep the virus at bay,” went Varadkar’s rallying cry.

It had all the hallmarks of a Budget Day from the Charlie McCreevy era. The Taoiseach told us everything we wanted to hear but it’s impossible to ignore the niggle in the back of our minds about whether we’ll end up paying for this in the long run.

Varadkar quoted the Roman statesman Cicero, saying: “The safety of the people shall be our highest law.”

But he could have picked another of the philosopher’s musings, which went along the lines of: “If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.”

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan insisted that he was happy with this fast-track approach but there’s little doubt that it’s not happening on his advice.

Health and wealth are now clashing in a way that they never have before. But so too are fear and hope. We need to find the right balance.

The question is whether this plan represents that or will ultimately be seen as a speed wobble when or if we have to slam on the breaks again.

“So, this afternoon let me end with words of hope: ‘In the end, it’s only a passing thing this shadow, even darkness must pass. A new day will come, and when the sun shines, it’ll shine out the clearer’,” Varadkar concluded, quoting a passage from JRR Tolkien’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers’.

And with that the skies, over the capital at least, boomed with thunder and massive hail showers washed the quiet streets.