Varadkar and Ryan need reminding by Martin they too are in Government

Gerard O'Regan

Green leader Eamon Ryan, Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Julien Behal/PA Wire Expand

Food, drink, and having the craic. It's a lethal cocktail when it comes to the coronavirus. Common sense - not to mention what the health experts have been drumming into us for months - surely makes this obvious.

Still, it's easy to get high and mighty about the Dara Calleary golf shindig. It is right he paid the price for crass stupidity, and a heavy one at that. So should some other heavy hitters who attended.

The fact they all gathered for such a high-profile, clearly out-of-bounds event, is mind-boggling.