Varadkar and Ryan need reminding by Martin they too are in Government

Food, drink, and having the craic. It's a lethal cocktail when it comes to the coronavirus. Common sense - not to mention what the health experts have been drumming into us for months - surely makes this obvious.

Still, it's easy to get high and mighty about the Dara Calleary golf shindig. It is right he paid the price for crass stupidity, and a heavy one at that. So should some other heavy hitters who attended.

The fact they all gathered for such a high-profile, clearly out-of-bounds event, is mind-boggling.

But the golfing gig is a reminder that many people are taking chances when it comes to living in a Covid-19 straitjacket. A classic case in point is social distancing - or rather the lack of it - in pubs and restaurants when alcohol is consumed. A two- metre gap between fellow humans is surely a contradiction in terms when the Irish instinct for indulging good cheer gathers pace.

Older folk, fearful that an intensive care bed or worse may be their lot, are obviously more cautious. But some are among the risk takers.

Huge numbers have resumed interaction with grandchildren. Many of these toddlers spend time in creches and playgroups. Are we not warned all the time the virus travels in ­mysterious ways?

There is an intangible if erroneous feeling among many people the virus is now somewhat constrained. This may be wishful thinking. But this in turn has prompted a fierce temptation to renew a kind of normality. And for some - who should know better - that meant attending a very iffy golf dinner.

The symbolism of torrential downpours apart, it has been a miserable week for Micheál Martin. His Government is beginning to run adrift - and his two fellow party leaders should take much of the blame. He needs to bring Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan to heel - and fast.

It seems the Fine Gael leader is now part of a moanfest over how the Coalition - by which he means Martin and his Fianna Fáil cohorts - are coping. "If we keep doing business like this, we won't be doing business for long," he reportedly whined.

Yet he is leader of one of the two main parties comprising this Government. And he is the country's deputy prime minister.

If he has got so many complaints about the way things are going, why doesn't he put his shoulder to the wheel and try to get things right? Having "sources" sound off in public about his discomfort is hardly playing the game.

But could it be Varadkar is indulging a certain schadenfreude - an irresistible satisfaction at Martin's discomfort.

Perhaps the thinking is that the less effective the Fianna Fáil leader seems to be as Taoiseach, the better it will be for the Fine Gael leader and his party in the polls.

Meanwhile, the stance of Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has bordered on the farcical. Speaking of the Government of which he is a central component, he seemed to distance himself from guidelines he considered "contradictory".

Basically, Fine Gael and the Greens were doing solo runs as the heat on Martin and Fianna Fáil intensified. The result is this coalition is bereft of unity of purpose. No wonder the fallout from the golf dinner fiasco has been near fatal. Given its capacity for self-inflicted wounds, its longevity is suddenly in doubt.

The success or otherwise of ­Martin's two years as Taoiseach will depend on the three parties speaking with one voice in public. This is all the more critical given there are nightmare days ahead for the economy.

A more direct "telling it as it is" approach to the endless twists and turns forced on us all by this virus is also called for.

For example, we have cut pubs and restaurants some slack while there is still a clamp on the numbers who can attend live sport. This is not a symptom of "contradictions" or "confusion". We can't have it every way.

Equally, schools must reopen - even though there are hazards aplenty.

In the meantime, Micheál Martin should summon Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan to the office of the Taoiseach. And he should remind them in no uncertain terms of the old biblical truism: "He who is not with me is against me."