Varadkar and McEntee an embarrassment to Fine Gael’s law-and-order values

Fionnán Sheahan

Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Photo: Damien Eagers / INM

Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Photo: Damien Eagers / INM

Nothing illustrates the abandonment of core Fine Gael values under Leo Varadkar’s leadership better than the Justice Minister from the law-and-order party being afraid to face down the Shinners on the independence of the judiciary.

Principle is replaced by spin and spinelessness.

Helen McEntee’s job as Minister for Justice is to stand by the institutions of the State, not hide behind the Constitution of political cover.

