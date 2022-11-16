Vaping is a gateway to smoking, so why has it taken this long to ban it for under-18s?

My first, and only, experience of smoking was aged 14, on a bunk off school to a newsagent’s nearby who sold single fags wrapped with a match for 10p to the local kids.

A few of us nipped round the back of the shop to try out our new-found sophistication (also achieved by peeling down our white knee-high socks and rolling up our gabardine skirts at the waist, both forbidden by the nuns). If you want to know where crime stats start, it’s probably there.

In any event, the cigarette was disgusting and I promptly threw up, thus rendering any attempt at urbane refinement useless.

So, I’m the worst person to take advice from on giving up smoking, because it was dead simple for me. But it’s fair to say it’s a whole lot easier if you learn a hard lesson early on, rather than after it becomes a nicotine habit of such proportion that you can’t get out of bed in the morning without a smoke.

That said, I’m in two minds about forbidding adults to do whatever they want, even if it’s killing themselves slowly. But we can make it harder.

We do it with alcohol, and these days, with cigarettes by setting age limits, hiding products, emblazoning disgusting imagery on packets and whacking on massive taxes. Very few people seem to have a problem with any of this, apart from the grumblers who will whinge about curtailing human rights at any regulation.

Market forces being what they are, industry always finds a way. So, vaping became the new trendy way to smoke-without-smoking. It was legal, profitable, trendy and, crucially, entangled an entirely new generation into accessorising outdoor drinking.

There are no fewer than 16,000 different flavours of vapes according to the WHO. This isn’t limited to the taste of Rothmans v Marlboro; it includes Strawberry & Cream, Glazed Biscuit and Lemon Drizzle. Yum. It’s “less harmful” but not “harm-free”, says the HSE.

But contrary to the narrative that vaping is a way to stop smoking, it has become, in fact, a way to start.

More than 15pc of 15 and 16-year-olds vape. These teens didn’t kick off with 20 Benson and Hedges at the age of 12 before coming to their senses a few years later.

It’s very attractive, particularly to a cohort of young girls who prioritise body image over their health. They believe vaping keeps you thin or that it staves off hunger pangs.

So banning the sale of vape products to under-18s, as is now proposed, shouldn’t just be sensible policy, it should blow our minds that it hasn’t always been the case.

A 2016 study found that smoking cost the taxpayer €172m, 300,000 bed days and 33,615 hospital admissions. So, while I don’t have a right to dictate what you, a smoker, should do about your nasty habit, as a taxpayer I have a right to complain if you’re costing me more.

There isn’t a single, solitary illness, disease or condition that is improved by smoking. In every case, smoking makes a health outcome worse. The very least we can do is prevent our kids from finding a new way to do it.