Vaccine creators have earned their profit

When Margaret Keenan, originally from Fermanagh but living in England for 60 years, became the first person to receive a Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine outside a trial, she personified the light at the end of this long, desperate tunnel that has been this damned disease.

Ms Keenan (90) is not a hero, except in the sense that she bravely took the attention of the world's media for a day. Last week's heroes rather are the scientists and pharmaceutical companies who have contributed to the development of the various vaccines.

It is surprising then that those companies are coming under fire. In May, Oxfam Ireland called for any Covid-19 vaccine to be patent-free.

More recently, former president Mary Robinson called for a rejection of the idea that vaccine delivery should be subject to "crude competition" and called for a 'People's Vaccine'.

They both ask that no one should be denied a vaccine because of price. Who could disagree with that?

Certainly no one believes that poor countries should be forced to pay as much as rich countries for access to vaccines. It is reasonably pointed out that most of the companies have already received billions in State aid either directly, or indirectly through public funding of partnership universities, to develop the vaccines.

The big pharmaceutical companies, whose reputations are already in need of some rehabilitation, are keenly aware they could be accused of profiteering from a pandemic.

In response to these calls, Moderna announced that it will not enforce its patents in low-income countries, effectively allowing other manufacturers to step in. AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline and Johnson & Johnson say they will sell their vaccines at cost price during the pandemic.

But Oxfam, which is leading the call for a 'People's Vaccine', says this is not enough. It has "an aura of charity rather than of obligation", it says. It wants governments to force the suspension of the patents the drug companies hold.

The pharma companies are resistant to these calls. They feel that they deserve some reward for the remarkable work they have done in the last year.

And it has not been just the last year. The technology used in the vaccines is built on decades of scientific research, some of it publicly funded, but much of it privately developed.

BioNTech, the firm that advanced the messenger RNA technology that is being used in the Pfizer vaccine, was founded in 2008 with an idea that the founders had been working on since the mid-1990s. This vaccine will be the first commercial use of that technology.

The investment the pharma companies made was no one-way bet for them. They have spent billions on developing the vaccines, with significant time pressure to succeed and under the intense gaze of an expectant public.

There is always the risk of things going wrong. It was not unreasonable to expect that it may have taken years to develop.

No one was certain whether the virus might have just burned itself out, mutating to become less deadly, mutated to become so different that vaccines would not work well, or just infected enough people that by the time a vaccine arrived it would be of limited use.

It was the "crude competition" of the drug companies that has brought us to the stage that a vaccine could be administered to Ms Keenan so soon after the discovery of the disease.

Nor is a vaccine a huge windfall for those companies.

Typically, pharmaceutical companies do better from disease than they do from vaccines that prevent disease.

They could have spent billions and used their R&D expertise to instead work on treatments for coronavirus that might have delivered them profits into the future.

It was the "crude competition" and uncertainty that another company might develop a vaccine that had them work so hard.

And while we have all heard of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, there are other companies that have nothing to show for their investment.

Despite being a specialist in vaccines, Merck & Co was a slow starter on vaccine development for Covid-19. It bet that the vaccine would take too long to be brought to market. Despite that slow start, it reports that it has spent $800m on coronavirus, starting trials on its vaccine in October. It may see no return on its investment.

If it were not for the "crude competition" and the promise of profits from a successful development of the vaccine, none of the companies might have bothered.

If the drug companies are forced to give away for free the intellectual property they spent so much on developing, why would they ever bother?

They might spend their time, money and expertise developing drugs to treat diseases such as diabetes, for which there is likely to be a steady stream of patients for decades to come.

The other thing to consider is that the value of what they produced far exceeds what the drug companies will make from it.

The vaccine announcements led to big gains in the stock markets, some for the drug companies themselves, but other companies such as airlines and hotel chains did even better.

Perhaps Ryanair should be among the ones asked to pay up for the vaccine, not the drug companies that took the risks.

Nor would a suspension of the pharma companies' intellectual property rights do much to help deliver cheap vaccines to poor countries. There will be severe shortages of the many expensive items need to manufacture and deliver the vaccines. If we want to help poorer countries, we need to stop wealthy governments buying up all that capacity.

The private profit drug companies may yield will grate for many, but it has driven progress in this problem, as it will for future problems.

If we want to actually deliver solutions for the poorer parts of the world, we should resist nice slogans such as 'People's Vaccine' that simply reflect ideological positions that don't work.