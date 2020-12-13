| 7.1°C Dublin

Vaccine creators have earned their profit

Eoin O'Malley

It's not all about monetary gain. Pharma companies have taken big risks - their work deserves recognition

LIGHT AT END OF TUNNEL: Margaret Keenan was the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire Expand

When Margaret Keenan, originally from Fermanagh but living in England for 60 years, became the first person to receive a Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine outside a trial, she personified the light at the end of this long, desperate tunnel that has been this damned disease.

Ms Keenan (90) is not a hero, except in the sense that she bravely took the attention of the world's media for a day. Last week's heroes rather are the scientists and pharmaceutical companies who have contributed to the development of the various vaccines.

It is surprising then that those companies are coming under fire. In May, Oxfam Ireland called for any Covid-19 vaccine to be patent-free.

