Vaccination a personal choice but having jab will deliver greater benefit for everyone

A Covid-19 vaccine researcher at the Pfizer laboratories in Pearl Rover, New York. Photo: Pfizer/via Reuters Expand

A Covid-19 vaccine researcher at the Pfizer laboratories in Pearl Rover, New York. Photo: Pfizer/via Reuters

Dr Fredrick Sheedy

Early candidates for Covid-19 vaccines look safe and effective. Hesitancy is only natural, but teaching our body to fight this disease is an act of public solidarity.

Despite the havoc the disease and restrictions have inflicted on our lives, there is still hesitancy among the general public about getting vaccinated. It’s something we as scientists have a responsibility to address. As with any new intervention, the safety and efficacy of any vaccine needs to be assessed carefully.

Not all those expressing concern are anti-vaccination conspiracy theorists. As an immunologist, I want everyone to feel comfortable that they are making an informed decision. The early vaccine trials are looking good – the scientific battle is being won.

