Vaccination a personal choice but having jab will deliver greater benefit for everyone

Early candidates for Covid-19 vaccines look safe and effective. Hesitancy is only natural, but teaching our body to fight this disease is an act of public solidarity.

Despite the havoc the disease and restrictions have inflicted on our lives, there is still hesitancy among the general public about getting vaccinated. It’s something we as scientists have a responsibility to address. As with any new intervention, the safety and efficacy of any vaccine needs to be assessed carefully.

Not all those expressing concern are anti-vaccination conspiracy theorists. As an immunologist, I want everyone to feel comfortable that they are making an informed decision. The early vaccine trials are looking good – the scientific battle is being won.

Our immune system is constantly exposed to bacteria and viruses. Every day its cells eat them up and move on. In doing so they develop the ability to remember that danger – we call that immune memory. This is the basis for vaccination – the idea we can trigger a specific immune memory for a specific disease, without experiencing the pain of a full-blown infection.

The vaccine acts as a teacher for our immune system, its knowledge is the unique antigen, or call-sign, for the invader. Like good teachers, good vaccine lessons can stand to you for a long time. Some need a top-up or refresher at times. And some of us pupils just don’t catch on.

Right now, with the Covid-19 vaccines released to date, 90-94.5pc of the pupils are catching on and that’s very encouraging. Vaccines have been in use for more than a century and the very rare safety risks have been far outweighed by the benefits to public health. Entire disease strains have been eradicated or their worst impacts mitigated. And that can and will happen with Covid-19.

Vaccines involve delivering that disease-specific antigen to the immune system to trigger the memory. Interestingly, the Covid-19 vaccines are using new approaches to deliver these, not seen in existing licensed vaccines before. This is not to say these technologies have not been tested.

Indeed, the leading candidates, Pfizer and Moderna, are based on mRNA technology, which has been extensively examined for cancer treatment over the last two decades. This week’s Oxford vaccine uses hybrid non-infectious viruses to simulate an infection. Variants of these have been trialled in adults and children across the UK and Africa and are extremely safe without any long-term negative consequences.

The reasons many of these haven’t come to market is because their efficacy does not supersede existing vaccines or treatments or there hasn’t been the same urgency to work them into a vaccine on the market.

The Covid-19 specific versions of these have already passed extensive Phase 2 testing and will continue to be monitored.

People have naturally expressed an interest in waiting for a later version of a vaccine, one that isn’t “rushed” out. But despite the landmark speed at which the current candidates have been developed, they look pretty effective and may not be bettered. Ongoing monitoring of subjects in the current vaccine trials is required and will be scrutinised closely. What’s important to realise is the greatest risk with a vaccine isn’t that it will do something it’s not meant to, but that it won’t do what it’s designed to.

Thus far, we have been surprisingly lucky the Covid-19 vaccines do their jobs.

Anyway, the notion of being offered “the first vaccine” may turn out to be a moot point. As we now know, the first round of vaccines will be targeted to health-care workers to reduce onward transmission and risk and to the more vulnerable at-risk populations to whom Covid-19 poses a greater threat.

Indeed, being offered “the first vaccine” is a privilege which many may not be afforded. However, if you get the chance, you really should take it.

What about the long-term health effects of administering a vaccine and its components? What we must remember is that with anything we inject into our bodies, our immune system does its primary job of recognising it as foreign, eating it up and moving on. Taking one tiny inactive piece of the infection in the form of a vaccine is not going to have a long-term negative impact on your body, compared to the risk of contracting and passing on a live infectious virus. If done right, you will experience mild pain in your arm for a day or two, which indicates your immune system has been triggered with the positive benefit of promoting immune memory.

When things go wrong it is usually in people with underlying, very rare defects in their immune system and these are the people we need to protect by getting vaccinated and wiping out the disease.

Everyone has the right to choose if they want to take up a vaccine or not, but before they refuse they need to consider the long-term effects of this choice – not just for them, but the whole population.

The question we should be asking ourselves isn’t ‘will I take the first vaccine?’, but ‘do I want to make a personal choice with a larger benefit for all?'

Dr Fredrick Sheedy is Assistant Professor in Trinity College Dublin’s School of Biochemistry and Immunology.