US president’s love of Irish roots should not threaten anyone’s sense of Britishness

US president Joe Biden watches Camogie players from St Brigids GAA Club as he visits Farmleigh in the Phoenix Park as part of his state visit to Ireland. Photo by Steve Humphreys 13th April 2023.

Allison Morris

On Thursday, Peter Brookes, The Times’s cartoonist for more than 20 years, published a satire of US president Joe Biden.