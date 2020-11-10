| 10.5°C Dublin

US Presidential Election: Democracy has been battered and bruised but Joe Biden’s victory shows it has survived

A Secret Service officer on patrol at the White House in Washington yesterday. President Donald Trump has yet to concede the 2020 presidential election after Joe Biden was declared the winner. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Close

Gara LaMarche

The main thing, the absolutely crucial thing, has been accomplished. Donald Trump’s Presidency will be ended. Democracy in the United States has been battered and bruised the last four years, but it will have gone to the brink and survived.

That is no small matter, and no accident: the preparation, innovation, coordination and mobilisation that started the day after Trump’s inauguration with the women’s marches was sustained into electoral action, led by women, communities of colour and all those most targeted and endangered by Trump, and it paid off.

Now we sort through how we got here and how we climb out of it. It is a clear and convincing victory – both in the popular vote, in which Biden broke all previous records, and in the Electoral College, our anti-democratic relic of the slaveholder era in which the vote of a white Wyoming rancher in Laramie counts for three times as much as that of a Black cab driver in Buffalo, New York. Had the two tallies not coincided this year – if for the fourth time in this still-young century Republicans won the Presidency while running second in the popular vote – it would have been hard to sustain the veneer of legitimacy that has masked a growing trend toward minority rule in America.

