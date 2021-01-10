| 1.7°C Dublin

US pays for letting dark money and disinformation run riot

The money men have lost control after spending vast fortunes convincing ordinary Americans black is white

Peter Geoghegan

The scenes in Washington last week were shocking - but for me at least, they were oddly familiar.

On the night that Donald Trump was elected president in November 2016, I was reporting from New York, where I met a group of extreme Trump supporters. Decked out in red Maga hats and with wild, hate-filled eyes, they told me that their man was going to "kick out the immigrants" and "make America great again".

The faces that stormed Capitol Hill on Wednesday looked very like the men - they were almost all men - I met more than four years ago. This time around, however, a new president-elect was on hand to appeal for calm. "Let me be very clear," Joe Biden declared in a live address to the nation. "The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect the true America."

